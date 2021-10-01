fbpx

Expert Ratings For Acceleron Pharma

October 1, 2021
October 1, 2021 12:49 pm
Expert Ratings For Acceleron Pharma

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 0 6 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 4 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Acceleron Pharma has an average price target of $179.83 with a high of $180.00 and a low of $179.00.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Acceleron Pharma over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 20.15% over the past month.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

