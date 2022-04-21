Markets Fall As Investors Weigh Earnings

U.S. indices fell Thursday as traders and investors weigh corporate earnings. A rise in bond yields has also continued to pressure technology and growth stock valuations.

The Nasdaq composite finished lower by 1.99% to 13,720

The S&P 500 traded lower by 1.48% to 4,393

The Dow Jones composite finished lower by 0.87% to 11,866

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Nasdaq-100, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) and Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) were among the top gainers for the QQQ.

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH), Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) and Pinduoduo Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) were among the top losers for the Nasdaq-100.

