Markets Fall As Investors Weigh Earnings
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2022 4:41pm   Comments
Markets Fall As Investors Weigh Earnings

U.S. indices fell Thursday as traders and investors weigh corporate earnings. A rise in bond yields has also continued to pressure technology and growth stock valuations.

  • The Nasdaq composite finished lower by 1.99% to 13,720; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 2.07% to $334.15
  • The S&P 500 traded lower by 1.48% to 4,393; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 1.50% to $438.06
  • The Dow Jones composite finished lower by 0.87% to 11,866; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished lower by 1.09% at $347.71

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Nasdaq-100, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) and Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) were among the top gainers for the QQQ.

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH), Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) and Pinduoduo Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) were among the top losers for the Nasdaq-100.

Elsewhere On The Street

The latest U.S. housing and mortgage data points to rates continuing their dizzying rise, fewer homes being sold and prospective buyers agreeing to purchase smaller properties… Read More

In the parlance of old-time show business, Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) laid an egg this week. The streaming service’s first-quarter earnings report, with its ill news of a 200,000 drop in subscribers — the first decline since 2011… Read More

Florida’s Republican-controlled House of Representatives voted to dismantle Walt Disney Co’s (NYSE: DIS) self-governing special district… Read More

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

