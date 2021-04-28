11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) shares rose 7.43% to $7.88 during Wednesday's after-market session. Jakks Pacific's trading volume hit 49.1K shares by close, accounting for 29.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) shares moved upwards by 5.04% to $62.0. This security traded at a volume of 49.5K shares come close, making up 5.53% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Hall Of Fame Resort (NASDAQ:HOFV) stock rose 2.54% to $4.03. This security traded at a volume of 140.5K shares come close, making up 0.57% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $379.6 million.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) shares moved upwards by 1.59% to $70.0. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 665 shares, which is 0.64 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) shares rose 1.47% to $2.75. At the close, Forward Industries's trading volume reached 415 shares. This is 0.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.1 million.

Losers

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) stock declined by 5.93% to $58.63 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, eBay's trading volume reached 557.3K shares. This is 7.75% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $39.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) shares fell 3.23% to $12.02. Trading volume for this security closed at 6.3 million, accounting for 9.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) stock declined by 2.13% to $30.81. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 54.8K shares, which is 16.43 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $775.5 million.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) stock fell 1.95% to $57.35. This security traded at a volume of 215.8K shares come close, making up 1.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.6 billion.

Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares declined by 1.84% to $2.68. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 352 shares, which is 0.01 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $174.5 million.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares declined by 1.7% to $2.9. At the close, Uxin's trading volume reached 991.8K shares. This is 6.97% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $990.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.