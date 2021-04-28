11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) stock moved upwards by 6.94% to $33.25 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 7.3K shares, which is 3.85 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $884.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) shares moved upwards by 1.62% to $73.24. MYR Group's trading volume hit 1.6K shares by close, accounting for 1.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) shares rose 1.21% to $455.71. Teledyne Technologies's trading volume hit 51.2K shares by close, accounting for 18.81% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) shares rose 1.06% to $3.71. Trading volume for this security closed at 10.1K, accounting for 3.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $169.1 million.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) stock increased by 1.02% to $57.04. This security traded at a volume of 47.1K shares come close, making up 5.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion.

Losers

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) shares fell 13.55% to $46.66 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, Columbus McKinnon's trading volume reached 23.6K shares. This is 21.94% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) stock decreased by 7.9% to $78.6. This security traded at a volume of 51.6K shares come close, making up 19.54% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) stock fell 3.26% to $5.65. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.8K shares, which is 1.28 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $167.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) shares decreased by 1.72% to $320.0. At the close, United Rentals's trading volume reached 58.2K shares. This is 7.45% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) stock fell 1.69% to $0.91. Trading volume for this security closed at 702, accounting for 0.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.8 million.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) shares declined by 1.12% to $4.45. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 60.0K shares, which is 2.54 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.9 million.