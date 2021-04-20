12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Calix (NYSE:CALX) stock rose 10.2% to $44.92 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Calix's trading volume reached 57.3K shares. This is 5.93% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) stock increased by 8.43% to $3.6. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.7K shares, which is 2.14 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.1 million.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares increased by 1.53% to $1.32. Trading volume for this security closed at 524, accounting for 0.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock rose 1.41% to $1.43. This security traded at a volume of 88.8K shares come close, making up 2.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 million.

Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock moved upwards by 1.11% to $1.82. At the close, Powerbridge Technologies's trading volume reached 700 shares. This is 0.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.4 million.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) shares rose 1.0% to $25.25. Trading volume for this security closed at 338.8K, accounting for 13.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion.

Losers

Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock fell 2.92% to $1.0 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 75.9K, accounting for 0.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $58.8 million.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) stock declined by 2.3% to $17.43. Trading volume for this security closed at 8.6K, accounting for 0.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.

FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) stock declined by 2.11% to $18.15. FuboTV's trading volume hit 198.0K shares by close, accounting for 1.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares decreased by 1.99% to $0.99. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 48.9K shares, which is 0.46 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.6 million.

Ebang International Hldgs (NASDAQ:EBON) stock decreased by 1.45% to $4.1. This security traded at a volume of 115.3K shares come close, making up 0.47% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $761.9 million.

Marvell Technology Gr (NASDAQ:MRVL) stock declined by 1.44% to $45.18. Trading volume for this security closed at 11.4 million, accounting for 101.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.5 billion.