12 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) stock moved upwards by 2.15% to $7.1 during Monday's after-market session. Mogo's trading volume hit 13.6K shares by close, accounting for 0.37% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $334.8 million.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) shares moved upwards by 1.95% to $36.46. Open Lending's trading volume hit 26.0K shares by close, accounting for 2.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion.

Weidai (NYSE:WEI) shares moved upwards by 1.86% to $1.09. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.2K, accounting for 0.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $76.8 million.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) stock moved upwards by 1.52% to $2.0. Greenpro Capital's trading volume hit 1.7K shares by close, accounting for 0.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.2 million.

Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) shares moved upwards by 1.45% to $61.9. This security traded at a volume of 34.0K shares come close, making up 16.28% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ) stock rose 1.25% to $10.47. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.1 million shares, which is 74.08 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.

Losers

Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares declined by 5.58% to $168.0 during Monday's after-market session. Futu Holdings's trading volume hit 133.3K shares by close, accounting for 1.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.7 billion.

Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) stock fell 2.61% to $2.24. At the close, Hudson Capital's trading volume reached 4.3K shares. This is 1.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million.

UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) stock fell 2.03% to $19.8. This security traded at a volume of 107.5K shares come close, making up 1.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) stock decreased by 1.34% to $3.7. This security traded at a volume of 4.2K shares come close, making up 0.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.5 million.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) stock declined by 1.32% to $1.88. Trading volume for this security closed at 20.7K, accounting for 0.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $477.0 million.

Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) stock declined by 1.21% to $7.37. At the close, Intl General Insurance's trading volume reached 252 shares. This is 0.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $359.3 million.