12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2021 4:47pm   Comments
Gainers

FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) stock increased by 6.81% to $22.1 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.8 million shares, which is 9.39 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.

CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) shares rose 2.62% to $16.78. At the close, CommScope Hldg Co's trading volume reached 66.5K shares. This is 2.77% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) shares rose 2.41% to $2.96. At the close, Evolving Systems's trading volume reached 3.1K shares. This is 0.52% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.2 million.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) stock increased by 1.32% to $25.95. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 151.1K shares, which is 6.23 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 billion.

CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) stock moved upwards by 1.25% to $206.0. This security traded at a volume of 33.3K shares come close, making up 0.82% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 billion.

Bonso Electronics Intl (NASDAQ:BNSO) shares rose 1.14% to $8.8. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.7K shares, which is 0.66 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.0 million.

Losers

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares decreased by 6.8% to $2.48 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Aehr Test Systems's trading volume reached 45.6K shares. This is 9.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $58.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) stock decreased by 4.59% to $3.74. MoSys's trading volume hit 34.3K shares by close, accounting for 4.69% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.9 million.

Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) shares declined by 3.29% to $5.0. At the close, Electro-Sensors's trading volume reached 1.5K shares. This is 0.53% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) stock fell 2.81% to $15.22. At the close, Sabre's trading volume reached 249.5K shares. This is 2.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 billion.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares fell 2.57% to $5.31. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 227.3K shares, which is 41.92 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) stock fell 1.89% to $1.56. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 162.4K shares, which is 11.84 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.7 million.

 

