12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) shares rose 17.06% to $54.2 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, EHang Holdings's trading volume reached 2.1 million shares. This is 80.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) stock increased by 7.7% to $105.0. At the close, Kornit Digital's trading volume reached 8.6K shares. This is 4.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) stock rose 4.34% to $13.46. China Recycling Energy's trading volume hit 185 shares by close, accounting for 0.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.0 million.

Euro Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:CLWT) stock rose 2.63% to $7.39. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.8K, accounting for 1.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) shares increased by 2.58% to $9.14. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.8K, accounting for 1.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.7 million.

Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ:IEA) shares rose 2.55% to $19.69. At the close, Infrastructure and Energy's trading volume reached 928 shares. This is 0.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $451.0 million.

Losers

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) shares declined by 15.48% to $8.9 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 19.2K shares come close, making up 4.76% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) shares declined by 12.28% to $16.18. Trading volume for this security closed at 341.1K, accounting for 22.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) stock fell 12.17% to $2.6. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.6 million, accounting for 147.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $56.2 million.

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) stock fell 8.85% to $2.06. This security traded at a volume of 1.8 million shares come close, making up 11.87% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.9 million.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) shares fell 3.49% to $72.73. This security traded at a volume of 6.5K shares come close, making up 4.67% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) stock decreased by 3.29% to $1.47. At the close, ATIF Holdings's trading volume reached 18.6K shares. This is 0.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $75.5 million.