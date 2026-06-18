From Scarcity To Execution: China's AI Valuation Reset

Zhipu and MiniMax have lost more than 40% of their market value in just two weeks, as investors reassess the true worth of China's large language model developers

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Investor enthusiasm for AI stocks was in overdrive earlier this year, when Knowledge Atlas Technology Joint Stock Co. Ltd. (2513.HK), better known as Zhipu, and MiniMax Group Holdings Ltd. (0100.HK) made their Hong Kong stock market debuts amid sentiment reminiscent of the most exuberant days of China's internet and electric vehicle booms.

As some of the first large language model (LLM) developers to reach public markets, both companies quickly became investor darlings. On May 29, Zhipu's shares surged to an intraday high of HK$1,993, more than 17 times their IPO price, giving the company a market value of more than HK$880 billion ($112 billion). MiniMax closed the same day at HK$840, more than four times its listing price, with a market value exceeding HK$260 billion.

Based on Zhipu's 2025 revenue of 724 million yuan ($107 million), the company was briefly valued at more than 1,000 times sales at its peak. Its market capitalization even surpassed that of some profitable technology companies, underscoring how investor optimism toward China's AI champions had stretched far beyond what conventional financial metrics could justify.

But sentiment reversed sharply just two weeks later. By June 12, Zhipu's shares had fallen to HK$1,097, down 44.9% from their peak, while MiniMax had dropped to HK$396, a decline of 52.9%. Together, the two companies lost more than HK$400 billion in market value.

Yet attributing the recent plunge entirely to lockup expirations oversimplifies the story. In global capital markets, a company's first major lockup expiry six months after listing is hardly unusual. The more important question is whether investors believe existing shareholders have a compelling reason to sell once their lockup periods end.

If investors were chasing scarcity value when they bought shares of China's AI companies earlier this year, the recent pullback reflects a different mindset. The market is beginning to recalculate how much time and capital these companies will need to turn their technological advantages into sustainable commercial returns.

In fact, the lofty valuations given to Zhipu and MiniMax were never fully supported by their financial performance. In 2025, Zhipu generated revenue of 724 million yuan, up 132% year-on-year. But it still reported an adjusted loss of 3.18 billion yuan. MiniMax posted revenue of 543 million yuan, a 159% year-on-year increase, while recording a net loss of 1.75 billion yuan. By conventional valuation standards, both companies remain a long way from profitability.

A more important reason investors were willing to pay such rich valuations was scarcity. As UBS China internet analyst Xiong Wei has noted, there are very few publicly listed large language model companies available to investors globally. The relatively recent listings of Zhipu and MiniMax, combined with their limited free floats, further amplified both their scarcity and liquidity premiums.

Investors were buying not only the technology, but also the promise of China's AI future and the premium that comes from a lack of other comparable investment opportunities. Those premiums now appear to be fading.

The capital race begins

Viewed from this perspective, the recent pullback in Zhipu and MiniMax shares does not necessarily signal the end of the AI boom. Instead, it may mark the beginning of a transition away from scarcity-driven valuations toward a more mature stage of price setting.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.