On Thursday, major U.S. indexes brushed off an appeals court decision to uphold Trump tariffs temporarily and closed higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.3% to 42,215.73, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each advanced 0.4% to 5,912.17 and 19,175.87, respectively.



These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Costco Wholesale Corp COST

Costco’s stock slipped by 0.43%, closing at $1,008.74. The stock hit an intraday high of $1,017.54 and a low of $1,003.60, with a 52-week range of $788.20 to $1,078.23. The retailer reported third-quarter revenue of $63.2 billion, surpassing analyst expectations of $63.19 billion. Adjusted earnings per share were $4.28, beating the forecast of $4.13. Membership fee growth also contributed to the positive results.

Dell Technologies Inc DELL

Dell’s shares fell slightly by 0.12%, closing at $113.63. The stock reached an intraday high of $115.46 and a low of $111.30, with a 52-week range between $66.25 and $178.84. In the after-hours trading, the stock rose nearly 1.9%. The company reported first-quarter revenue of $23.38 billion, exceeding the consensus estimate of $23.14 billion. However, adjusted earnings per share of $1.55 missed the expected $1.69. Dell highlighted unprecedented demand for AI-optimized servers.

Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL

Marvell Technology saw its stock decline by 1.33%, closing at $63.73. The stock’s intraday high was $67.59, with a low of $63.33, and a 52-week range of $47.09 to $127.48. The shares declined 3.3% in the after-hours trading. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 62 cents per share, slightly above the Street estimate of 61 cents. Revenue came in at $1.9 billion, beating the consensus of $1.88 billion.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA

Ulta Beauty’s stock rose by 1.15%, closing at $421.79. The stock recorded an intraday high of $427.06 and a low of $414.21, with a 52-week range of $309.01 to $460.00. The company reported quarterly earnings of $6.70 per share, significantly beating the consensus estimate of $5.77. Revenue of $2.85 billion also exceeded expectations. Ulta raised its fiscal 2025 outlook, boosting investor confidence.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock gained 0.43%, closing at $358.43. The stock’s intraday high was $367.71, with a low of $356.00, and a 52-week range of $167.42 to $488.54. In the after-hours trading, the shares of the automaker fell nearly 1%. Tesla is experiencing its best rally of 2025, with shares up over 22% in May. The company is benefiting from renewed focus from CEO Elon Musk, driving the stock’s strong performance.

