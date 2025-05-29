C3.ai Eyes $47 Billion Agentic AI Market By 2030 With $60 Million ARR: 'We Are Well Positioned To Capitalize,' Says CEO

C3.ai Inc. AI said that it was positioning itself to tap the $47 billion growing market of AI agents by 2030. The company also highlighted key achievements that were made in collaboration with its “army of partners.”

What Happened: The enterprise AI application pure-play announced strong fourth-quarter and full fiscal year 2025 results, revealing its Agentic AI solutions business is already annualizing at an impressive $60 million in recurring revenue.

Speaking during the company’s fourth quarter earnings call, Chairman and CEO Tom Siebel expressed strong confidence in C3.ai’s advantageous position.

“We have today, I think, over 100 Agentic AI solutions deployed out there in defense, in intelligence, in state government, in local government, in manufacturing, in oil and gas, in paper and pulp, and this is a large and rapidly growing business,” Siebel stated.

He added, “As of the fourth quarter, this is about a $60 million ARR business. We have, depending on how you count, someplace between 20 and 100 Agentic AI solutions out there in production, in the hands of happy customers.”

Siebel also said that the company was setting its sights squarely on the burgeoning Agentic AI market, a segment projected to reach a staggering $47.1 billion by 2030, according to Gartner. “We are well positioned to capitalize on this trend through our production ready solutions,” he said.

Furthermore, C3.ai highlighted its unique market position, with Siebel stating, “We’re the only enterprise AI application pure play that’s out there. We’re selling, I think, today in over 600 accounts as of today that we’re jointly selling with Microsoft.”

Citing its “army of partners,” Siebel highlighted the growth it has achieved because of them.

The robust partner ecosystem, including deepened alliances with Microsoft Corp.‘s MSFT Azure, Amazon.com Inc.‘s AMZN AWS, Alphabet Inc.‘s GOOG GOOGL Google Cloud, McKinsey‘s QuantumBlack, and a new strategic alliance with PwC, collectively drove 73% of agreements in the past year.

Why It Matters: C3.AI beat analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines for the fourth quarter. Its fourth quarter revenue came in at $108.7 million, versus estimates of $107.73 million, whereas it reported an adjusted loss of 18 cents, versus estimates of a 20-cent loss.

The company expects first-quarter revenue in the range of $100 million to $109 million, versus the estimates of $105 million. Its fiscal-year 2026 revenue is in the range of $447.5 million to $484.5 million, versus estimates of $467.19 million.

C3.ai shares dropped 3.76% on Wednesday and rose 12.42% in after-hours. It was 33.60% lower on a year-to-date basis and down 3.76% over a year.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings shows that C3.ai had a stronger price trend over the short and medium term but a weaker trend over the long term. Its momentum ranking was poor, and its value ranking was moderate at the 52.69th percentile. The details of other metrics are available here.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, fell on Wednesday. The SPY was down 0.58% to $587.73, while the QQQ declined 0.44% to $518.91, according to Benzinga Pro data.

