May 27, 2025 3:49 AM 3 min read

Quantum Computing Stocks In Focus: Pure Play Vs. Large Caps - Here's A Look At The Valuations

Follow

While still in its early stages, quantum computing is a major focus for a few pure-play companies, along with technology giants alike. Here is a breakdown of quantum computing-focused companies that investors could consider as the technology evolves.

What Happened: The key difference between the pure-play quantum computing companies and large technology giants lies in their core business focus and their stage of involvement in the quantum computing industry.

The pure-play companies are primarily, if not exclusively, focused on the development and commercialization of quantum computing technologies. The success of such companies is almost entirely tied to the progress and adoption of quantum computing.

The price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of these companies is used to analyze their valuation, as these companies, which are in early stages of development, have negative earnings, making the popular valuation metric, price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, unusable.

Among a few pure-play quantum computing companies, D-Wave Quantum Inc. has the lowest P/S ratio of 199.114, whereas Quantum Computing Inc. had a staggering P/S ratio of 3,500.00, according to Benzinga Pro.

StocksPrice-To-Sales Ratio
Rigetti Computing Inc. RGTI334.237
Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT3,500.00
D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS199.114
IonQ Inc. IONQ232.028

On the other hand, the established, diversified technology giants with vast resources and multiple revenue streams are also involved in quantum computing, but it is typically not a part of their broader R&D strategy.

These firms leverage their existing cloud infrastructure and expertise in AI and high-performance computing for quantum computing.

While the P/S ratios of these firms are much lower than their pure-play counterparts, Amazon.com Inc. has the lowest ratio of all at 3.358.

StocksPrice-To-Sales Ratio
Nvidia Corp. NVDA25.247
Microsoft Corp. MSFT12.58
Amazon.com Inc. AMZN3.358
Alphabet Inc. GOOG5.862
International Business Machines Corp IBM3.866
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

See Also: Trump Administration Claims It’s ‘Kicking’ 1.4 Million Undocumented Immigrants Off Medicaid, But Grok Clarifies Federal Medicaid Does Not Cover Them, States Do

Why It Matters: Another way for investors to get exposure to the quantum computing stocks is via Defiance Quantum ETF QTUM.

It is an exchange-traded fund that tracks the BlueStar Quantum Computing and Machine Learning Index, which helps investors capture the growth potential of the quantum computing sector.

The ETF has gained 14.45% over the last month, 25.97% over the last six months, and 4.47% on a year-to-date basis, as per Benzinga Pro.

The ETF invests in over 70 global stocks across the value chain, including hardware, software, and application-focused companies. Its top holdings include Rigetti and D-Wave, followed by IonQ.

Price Action: The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, fell on Friday. The SPY was down 0.68% to $579.11, while the QQQ declined 0.93% to $509.24, according to Benzinga Pro data.

On Tuesday, the futures of Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 indices were trading higher.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: jamesonwu1972 / Shutterstock.com

AMZN Logo
AMZNAmazon.com Inc
$200.36-0.31%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
71.64
Growth
97.08
Quality
67.50
Value
50.25
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
GOOG Logo
GOOGAlphabet Inc
$169.29-0.18%
IBM Logo
IBMInternational Business Machines Corp
$258.900.11%
IONQ Logo
IONQIonQ Inc
$45.50-0.42%
MSFT Logo
MSFTMicrosoft Corp
$450.500.07%
NVDA Logo
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$131.17-0.09%
QBTS Logo
QBTSD-Wave Quantum Inc
$18.960.85%
QQQ Logo
QQQInvesco QQQ Trust, Series 1
$508.34-0.18%
QTUM Logo
QTUMDefiance Quantum ETF
$87.681.85%
QUBT Logo
QUBTQuantum Computing Inc
$13.29-0.15%
RGTI Logo
RGTIRigetti Computing Inc
$13.97-0.36%
SPY Logo
SPYSPDR S&P 500
$579.00-0.02%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EquitiesMarket SummaryNewsMarketsTechETFsovervaluedp/e ratioP/S ratioQuantum ComputingQuantum StocksQubitsTechnology
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved