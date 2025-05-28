C3.AI Stock Jumps After Q4 Results Top Estimates

C3.Ai Inc AI shares are surging in Wednesday’s after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

Q4 Revenue: $108.7 million, versus estimates of $107.73 million

Q4 Adjusted Loss: 18 cents, versus estimates of 20 cents

Total revenue was up 26% year-over-year as subscription revenue climbed 9% year-over-year. C3.AI ended the quarter with $742.7 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.

C3.AI announced it renewed and expanded its strategic partnership with Baker Hughes through a multi-year agreement. The collaboration will focus on deepening co-selling efforts, co-investment in AI solutions and scaling deployments of joint solutions.

“This was a momentum-building year for C3.AI, achieving 25% revenue growth year-over-year. We delivered breakthrough innovations in agentic AI and dramatically expanded our strategic alliances, including with Microsoft, AWS, Google Cloud, McKinsey QuantumBlack and renewed and expanded our agreement with one of our most trusted, long-standing partners, Baker Hughes,” said Thomas Siebel, chairman and CEO of C3.AI.

“The Enterprise AI market is converging toward AI applications — a category we created and continue to lead. We continue to innovate, most recently in agentic AI. We continue to grow, expanding our partner ecosystem and global reach. And we are ready to scale as demand for AI applications accelerates.”

Guidance: C3.AI expects first-quarter revenue of $100 million to $109 million versus estimates of $105 million. The company sees fiscal-year 2026 revenue in the range of $447.5 million to $484.5 million versus estimates of $467.19 million.

C3.AI’s management team will further discuss the quarter on a conference call at 5 p.m. ET.

AI Price Action: C3.AI shares were up 14.51% after-hours, trading at $26.36 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Poetra.RH/Shutterstock.