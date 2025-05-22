Cramer Backs Marvell Again As AI Deals With Amazon, Microsoft Fuel Stock Surge

Marvell Technology, Inc MRVL won “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer’s vote of confidence. “I think Marvell is right to be bought here,” he said during Cramer’s Lightning Round.

It marks his second recommendation for the stock in the same month. He highlighted it in March, citing its AI partnership with Amazon.com Inc. AMZN.

Also Read: Marvell Teams Up With Nvidia To Help Hyperscalers Scale AI Infrastructure

The designer and manufacturer of chips for data infrastructure has gained 19% in stock value in the last 30 days, backed by Big Tech’s upbeat quarterly results (Meta Platforms, Inc META, Microsoft Corp MSFT) and Washington’s truce with Beijing regarding tariffs.

Under a new deal, the U.S. will reduce its 145% levies on most Chinese imports to 30%, while China’s 125% duties on U.S. goods will drop to 10% for 90 days.

JPMorgan analyst Harlan Sur noted Microsoft’s Maia AI ASIC chip program for Gen 2 will likely be Marvell’s largest AI accelerator ASIC opportunity over the next few years. The analyst said Marvell’s ASIC programs at Microsoft and Amazon.com Inc AMZN Amazon Web Services are progressing well, and there has been no ASIC program share loss at Microsoft or AWS.

According to the analyst, Marvell is tracking to drive $4 billion in AI revenues in 2025, backed by ASICs and networking, up by over twofold, with a strong growth profile into calendar 2026.

Marvell stock plunged over 35% in the last six months as it exited from the auto space following its October quarter restructuring, where it began shifting investments away from enterprise networking, carrier infrastructure and automotive. The company is now focused on AI and accelerated computing.

Price Action: MRVL stock was down 0.37% at $59.89 premarket at last check Thursday.

