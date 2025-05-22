On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN is better than Lucid Group, Inc. LCID.

Supporting his view, Lucid, on May 6, reported first-quarter revenue of $235.05 million, missing analyst estimates of $250 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL is “right to be bought here,” Cramer said.

As per the recent news, Marvell announced on Monday that it would collaborate with Nvidia Corp NVDA to offer Nvidia NVLink Fusion technology to customers employing Marvell's custom cloud platform silicon.

“You can ride it,” Cramer said when asked about Pony AI Inc. PONY. “This is a young person stock.”

On the earnings front, China-based Pony AI, on Tuesday, reported that first-quarter sales grew 11.6% year-over-year to $13.98 million (101.6 million Chinese yuan), mainly driven by rapid growth in Robotaxi services revenues. The analyst consensus estimate for sales was 90.11 million Chinese yuan.

Cramer said Pan American Silver Corp. PAAS is the “best silver mine, so I think you've got something going there.”

As per the recent news, Pan American Silver and MAG Silver Corp. MAG, on May 11, disclosed a definitive deal for Pan American to acquire MAG Silver's shares through a plan of arrangement.

The Mad Money host said he can't recommend Doximity, Inc. DOCS because that was an “unfathomable miss.”

Doximity, on May 15, guided for fiscal first-quarter revenue of $139 million to $140 million versus estimates of $143.34 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company also forecasted full-year 2026 revenue of $619 million to $631 million versus estimates of $634.6 million.

“I think it is getting a little toppy,” Cramer said when asked about Micron Technology, Inc. MU. “I sense that there is a trade here, not an investment, for the moment.”

Micron will hold its fiscal third quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday, June 25. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $8.83 billion.

Price Action:

Lucid shares fell 6.4% to settle at $2.77 on Wednesday.

Marvell shares declined 2.1% to close at $60.11 during the session.

Pony.ai shares fell 3.3% to settle at $17.29 on Wednesday.

Pan American Silver shares rose 1.3% to close at $24.10.

Doximity shares fell 4.3% to settle at $50.75.

Micron shares slipped 2.3% to close at $95.84 on Wednesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock