Marvell Teams Up With Nvidia To Help Hyperscalers Scale AI Infrastructure

Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL announced on Monday that it would collaborate with Nvidia Corp NVDA to offer Nvidia NVLink Fusion technology to customers employing Marvell’s custom cloud platform silicon.

NVLink Fusion helped integrate custom XPU silicon with Nvidia NVLink connectivity, rack-scale hardware architecture, software, and other technology.

Marvell custom silicon with NVLink Fusion offers hyperscalers an accelerated path to custom scale-up solutions that meet the demands of model training and agentic AI inference.

Also Read: Nvidia, Chip Stocks Jump as U.S. and China Slash Tariffs in Surprise Trade Truce

Hyperscalers can now seamlessly deploy these customized capabilities across their AI data center infrastructure while leveraging their architecture investments in NVLink.

NVLink gives cloud providers an easy path to scale out AI factories to millions of custom XPUs by effectively enabling them to integrate their proprietary XPUs into Nvidia’s rack-scale systems and end-to-end networking platform.

Marvell Cloud senior vice president and general manager Nick Kucharewski said Marvell and Nvidia are working together to advance AI factory integration by offering customers the flexibility to rapidly deploy scalable AI infrastructure with the bandwidth, performance, and reliability required to support advanced AI models.

Nvidia Director of Accelerated Computing Shar Narasimhan said NVLink Fusion extends Nvidia’s open platform to partners like Marvell, enabling hyperscalers to scale out AI factories to millions of GPUs, using custom silicon, Nvidia’s rack-scale systems, and the Nvidia end-to-end networking platform to meet the accelerating demand for intelligence.

Marvell stock plunged 44% year-to-date as the Trump administration’s tariff policies took a toll on the semiconductor industry. In the first week of May, Marvell postponed its Investor Day and updates on its AI strategy from a June 2025 event to an unspecified date in 2026, citing ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty. Marvell said the company will instead host a webinar on June 17 focused on the future of custom silicon for AI infrastructure.

CNBC’s Jim Cramer recommended buying Marvell after the company announced the successful interoperability of the Marvell Structera portfolio of Compute Express Link (CXL) devices with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD EPYC CPUs and 5th Gen Intel Corp INTC Intel Xeon platforms.

Price Action: MRVL stock is down 2.46% to $62.21 at the last check on Monday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock