May 21, 2025 10:49 PM 2 min read

From Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway To Jeff Bezos' Amazon — Bitcoin Is Now Outshining These Wall Street Titans

Bitcoin overtook several Wall Street behemoths Wednesday to become the fifth-largest asset by market capitalization.

What happened: The leading cryptocurrency broke its all-time high, helped by a growing wave of institutional inflows and improved sentiment around tariffs.

The rally pushed Bitcoin's market capitalization to $2.183 trillion, higher than some of the largest technology companies on the planet.

As seen from the table below, Bitcoin was more valuable than Amazon, Google’s parent company Alphabet, Facebook's parent company Meta Platforms and the electric vehicle juggernaut Tesla, all of which are part of the high-performing “Magnificent 7” cohort.

The leading cryptocurrency has also outperformed Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil producer and most valuable energy company.

Additionally, Bitcoin's valuation was nearly double that of Warren Buffett's multinational holding company Berkshire Hathaway 

AssetMarket Capitalization
Bitcoin BTC/USD$2.183 trillion
Amazon.com Inc. AMZN$2.135 trillion
Alphabet Inc. GOOGL$2.054 trillion
Saudi Aramco$1.683 trillion
Meta Platforms Inc. META$1.597 trillion
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. BRK$1.093 trillion
Tesla Inc. TSLA$1.077 trillion

Bitcoin was only surpassed by gold, which had a staggering $22.34 trillion capitalization, and the other Mag 7 firms, which included NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, Microsoft Corp. MSFT and Apple Inc. AAPL.

See Also: Coinbase Says DOJ Probing Latest Attack On Its Platform, Clarifies Its Not The ‘Subject’ Of The Investigation

Price Action:  At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $110,216.25, up 7.30% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Over the last year, the coin has gained over 57%.

The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF MAGS, which offers exposure to the Mag 7 stocks, closed 1.10% lower at $51.42 during Wednesday’s regular session.

The ETF demonstrated a moderately high momentum score—a measure of the stock's relative strength based on its price movement patterns and volatility over multiple timeframes—as of this writing. If you are seeking similar high-momentum stocks for your portfolio, check out Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings for more details.

Photo Courtesy: Yalcin Sonat on Shutterstock.com

