Palo Alto Networks, Take-Two Interactive Software, VF Corp And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 400 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW fell in pre-market trading following quarterly results.

Palo Alto reported third-quarter revenue of $2.29 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 80 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 77 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Palo Alto also raised its full-year 2025 guidance. The company now expects full-year revenue of $9.17 billion to $9.19 billion, up from prior guidance of $9.14 billion to $9.19 billion. The company now anticipates full-year adjusted earnings of $3.26 to $3.28 per share, up from prior guidance of $3.18 to $3.24 per share, per Benzinga Pro. Analysts are forecasting full-year revenue of $9.17 billion and full-year adjusted earnings of $3.22 per share.

Palo Alto Networks shares declined 3.8% to $187.15 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Wolfspeed, Inc . WOLF shares dipped 55% to $1.41 in pre-market trading amid reports that the company is preparing to file for bankruptcy within weeks.

V.F. Corporation VFC shares declined 11% to $12.85 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat fourth-quarter sales and said it expects first-quarter revenue decline of 3%-5% year over year.

QXO, Inc. QXO fell 9% to $16.71 in pre-market trading after the company announced it launched a dual public offering of common stock and depositary shares representing series B convertible preferred stock.

Centuri Holdings, Inc . CTRI fell 7.2% to $18.18 in pre-market trading. Centuri announced the pricing of secondary public offering of common stock.

Akso Health Group AHG shares fell 6.3% to $1.49 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Tuesday.

NWTN Inc . NWTN declined 6% to $2.20 in pre-market trading after dipping 14% on Tuesday.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH fell 5.6% to $303.61 in pre-market trading.

Archer Aviation Inc . ACHR fell 4.6% to $10.77 in pre-market trading.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc . PHAT fell 4.1% to $4.20 in pre-market trading.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO fell 3.6% to $228.85 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of public offering of common stock.

