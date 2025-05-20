Silicon Valley giants and at least one iconic Detroit auto manufacturer are gearing up for a corporate homecoming—or so they say.

According to Charles Schwab Chief Investment Strategist Liz Ann Sonders, citing Bloomberg data, talk of "reshoring" among S&P 500 and Russell 3000 companies is hitting “unprecedented” levels.

Apple

Apple Inc AAPL plans to spend $500 billion on U.S. manufacturing and infrastructure. But the iPhone maker has tried this before.

Back in 2013, under the Obama administration, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that the Mac Pro would be manufactured in Austin, Texas with components made domestically as part of a $100 million “Made-in-the-USA” pitch.

It didn’t last long. By 2019, under the first Trump administration, Apple moved production back to China, underscoring its dependence on the highly trained, low-cost workforce and massive infrastructure.

Nvidia

Nvidia Corp NVDA CEO Jensen Huang recently told the Financial Times that the goal is to procure “half a trillion dollars worth of electronics in total” and manufacture “several hundred billion of it” in the U.S.

The initiative includes AI chip facilities and supercomputing infrastructure—fueled by supply chain worries, tariffs, and the AI arms race.

In April, Nvidia had already started producing its Blackwell AI GPUs at a Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd TSM plant in Phoenix, Arizona.

Talks for that initiative reportedly began in 2024.

TSMC

Meanwhile, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is also planning to double down in Arizona and intends to spend $100 billion more on domestic chip fabs.

The chipmaker promised to manufacture semiconductors in the U.S. thanks partly to Biden-era incentives. Last year, TSMC chief executive C.C. Wei expressed support for the CHIPS and Science Act, which provides incentives for semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S.

In March, it announced plans to spend up to $165 billion when the Trump administration threatened higher taxes and steep tariffs.

Health, Beer, And Back-To-School

On the healthcare front, Johnson & Johnson JNJ and Eli Lilly And Co LLY are shoring up U.S. pharmaceutical production with tens of billions earmarked for domestic builds. The move is seen as a strategy to insulate against global shocks.

Even beer and back-to-school aren't left out: Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA BUD is dropping $300 million into U.S. plants, while Cra-Z-Art is scaling up local toy and school supply production.

For companies like Legacy Precision Molds in Michigan, quote activity is heating up thanks to recent tariff tailwinds.

Detroit And Beyond

General Motors Co GM is boosting pickup truck production in Indiana and hiring hundreds, signaling a blue-collar rebound driven by reshoring momentum.

With manufacturing incentives rising and geopolitics in flux, more firms are likely to follow.

The message? Corporate America isn't just hedging—it's anchoring. Whether for security, politics, or PR, the reshoring wave is in motion.

