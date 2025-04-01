Trump's Tariffs Could Spark Reshoring Boom For These 4 US Stocks

President Donald Trump's tariff announcements are expected on Wednesday, April 2, which he is calling "Liberation Day." Though details of his plan remain unclear, the president has said the tariffs are intended to strengthen the U.S. economy and bolster American manufacturing.

What To Know: Trump has predicted tariffs on goods coming into the U.S. will lead to investments in domestic manufacturing and companies reshoring their supply chains. Here's a look at some companies that could benefit from large-scale reshoring efforts.

Caterpillar Inc. CAT is the world's largest manufacturer of construction equipment and could benefit from a potential construction boom if more companies build factories and facilities in the U.S.

CEO Jim Umpleby highlighted Caterpillar's position in the face of tariffs on the company's earnings call in January.

"We are a global manufacturer, but our largest manufacturing presence is in the U.S., and we are a net exporter outside of the U.S. and that positions us pretty well versus many other companies out there," said Umpleby.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. ROK is a pure-play industrial automation company that could see an increase in demand for its factory floor-level devices, such as motors, drives, sensors and relays if large-scale industrial reshoring occurs.

Rockwell CEO Blake Moret expressed confidence Rockwell is in a strong position to minimize the impact of the tariffs in prepared remarks released with the company's most recent earnings report.

"Undoubtedly, there will be near-term disruptions and volatility in the global supply chain, both for us and our customers, but we continue to believe Rockwell is a net beneficiary of policies that increase U.S. manufacturing," said Moret.

"Nobody is better positioned than Rockwell to help American manufacturers create the future of industrial operations,” Moret added.

More Stocks To Watch: Eaton Corporation PLC ETN is an aerospace systems provider and data center technology innovator, which positions the company to capitalize on both tariff-related industrial modernization and the AI revolution's escalating power needs.

Fastenal Co FAST distributes construction, industrial and safety supplies and could see a pop if companies begin to reshore manufacturing and industrial supply chains as Trump's tariffs go into effect.

Photo: Shutterstock