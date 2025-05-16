Evolv Technologies, Quantum Computing, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 0.1% on Friday.

Shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. EVLV rose sharply during Friday's session after the company announced preliminary first-quarter financial results.

The company said it expects revenue growth of 40%+ in the first quarter.

Evolv Technologies shares jumped 21% to $5.08 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT jumped 33.7% to $12.34 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS results.

jumped 33.7% to $12.34 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS results. NWTN Inc . NWTN gained 30.2% to $1.64. NWTN announced the appointment of Mr. Benjamin Zhai as Executive Director of the Board and Global Chief Executive Officer.

. gained 30.2% to $1.64. NWTN announced the appointment of Mr. Benjamin Zhai as Executive Director of the Board and Global Chief Executive Officer. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc . ACAD rose 29% to $22.70 after a court decision ruled in favor of the company regarding patent infringement claims over Nuplazid.

. rose 29% to $22.70 after a court decision ruled in favor of the company regarding patent infringement claims over Nuplazid. Advantage Solutions Inc. ADV gained 24.7% to $1.3596.

gained 24.7% to $1.3596. CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV gained 18.5% to $77.95 after Nvidia disclosed it added a stake in the company via a 13F filing equating to approximately 24.18 million shares. Additionally, JP Morgan and Needham raised their respective price targets on the stock.

gained 18.5% to $77.95 after Nvidia disclosed it added a stake in the company via a 13F filing equating to approximately 24.18 million shares. Additionally, JP Morgan and Needham raised their respective price targets on the stock. Applied Digital Corporation APLD gained 18.5% to $6.64.

gained 18.5% to $6.64. Semler Scientific, Inc . SMLR rose 14.4% to $36.36.

. rose 14.4% to $36.36. Archer Aviation Inc . ACHR surged 10.3% to $13.45.

. surged 10.3% to $13.45. Vipshop Holdings Limited VIPS rose 7.5% to $15.59. Vipshop will announce first quarter 2025 financial results on May 20.

rose 7.5% to $15.59. Vipshop will announce first quarter 2025 financial results on May 20. Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited RGC gained 7% to $430.00.

gained 7% to $430.00. Coinbase Global, Inc . COIN rose 6.8% to $261.17 after the company announced a partnership with Webull Pay to power crypto experiences. Additionally, Benchmark raised its price target on the stock from $252 to $301.

. rose 6.8% to $261.17 after the company announced a partnership with Webull Pay to power crypto experiences. Additionally, Benchmark raised its price target on the stock from $252 to $301. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. HALO gained 5% to $51.35.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock