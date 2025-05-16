May 16, 2025 11:01 AM 2 min read

Evolv Technologies, Quantum Computing, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 0.1% on Friday.

Shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. EVLV rose sharply during Friday's session after the company announced preliminary first-quarter financial results.

The company said it expects revenue growth of 40%+ in the first quarter.

Evolv Technologies shares jumped 21% to $5.08 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT jumped 33.7% to $12.34 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS results.
  • NWTN Inc. NWTN gained 30.2% to $1.64. NWTN announced the appointment of Mr. Benjamin Zhai as Executive Director of the Board and Global Chief Executive Officer.
  • ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. ACAD rose 29% to $22.70 after a court decision ruled in favor of the company regarding patent infringement claims over Nuplazid.
  • Advantage Solutions Inc. ADV gained 24.7% to $1.3596.
  • CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV gained 18.5% to $77.95 after Nvidia disclosed it added a stake in the company via a 13F filing equating to approximately 24.18 million shares. Additionally, JP Morgan and Needham raised their respective price targets on the stock.
  • Applied Digital Corporation APLD gained 18.5% to $6.64.
  • Semler Scientific, Inc. SMLR rose 14.4% to $36.36.
  • Archer Aviation Inc. ACHR surged 10.3% to $13.45.
  • Vipshop Holdings Limited VIPS rose 7.5% to $15.59. Vipshop will announce first quarter 2025 financial results on May 20.
  • Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited RGC gained 7% to $430.00.
  • Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN rose 6.8% to $261.17 after the company announced a partnership with Webull Pay to power crypto experiences. Additionally, Benchmark raised its price target on the stock from $252 to $301.
  • Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. HALO gained 5% to $51.35.

Photo via Shutterstock

Overview
