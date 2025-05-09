This International Paper Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Wells Fargo analyst Gabe Hajde downgraded Packaging Corp of America PKG from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $205 to $180. Packaging Corp of America shares closed at $183.42 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth downgraded the rating for Vor Biopharma Inc. VOR from Buy to Neutral. Vor Biopharma shares closed at $0.16 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Robbie Marcus downgraded CVRx, Inc. CVRX from Neutral to Underweight and slashed the price target from $15 to $7. CVRx shares closed at $7.78 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo analyst Gabe Hajde downgraded the rating for International Paper Company IP from Equal-Weight to Underweight and cut the price target from $45 to $40. International Paper shares closed at $44.92 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee downgraded Wolfspeed, Inc. WOLF from Neutral to Underweight. Wolfspeed shares closed at $4.43 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
