Jeff Bezos-Backed Perplexity AI Outperforms Apple's Siri And ChatGPT In iOS Voice Assistant Comparison, CEO Aravind Srinivas Says

Perplexity AI is outshining established competitors in the voice assistant market, according to the company’s CEO, as the battle for artificial intelligence assistant dominance intensifies.

What Happened: Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas highlighted findings from a 9to5Mac comparison showing his company’s offering “clearly outperformed or is at parity” with Apple Inc.‘s AAPL Siri and OpenAI‘s ChatGPT across most categories.

The evaluation tested factual queries, summarization, web search, navigation, reasoning abilities and daily help functions.

The assessment found ChatGPT excelled in reasoning and contextual understanding, while Siri performed best only in system-level iOS integrations. Perplexity emerged as the most versatile option, combining web-based intelligence with limited Apple app integration.

Why It Matters: This comparison comes amid Apple’s reported struggles with AI development. Bloomberg recently described Apple’s AI efforts as facing a “crisis,” with Siri division senior director Robby Walker acknowledging “ugly and embarrassing” delays in AI features.

Perplexity, backed by Jeff Bezos and NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, has gained momentum with recent Android launches and a SoftBank Corp. SFTBY partnership deploying 7,000 sales team members to drive enterprise adoption in Japan.

Srinivas previously stated, “Perplexity will make Apple Intelligence work” when responding to suggestions his startup should replace Siri.

