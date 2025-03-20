Perplexity Can Make 'Apple Intelligence Work' Says CEO Aravind Srinivas As iPhone Maker Attracts Criticism On Siri And AI Delays

Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas said on Thursday that “Perplexity will make Apple Intelligence work,” responding to a social media post suggesting the artificial intelligence startup should replace Siri on iPhones.

What Happened: The comment comes as Apple Inc. AAPL faces mounting criticism over its delayed AI initiatives and reported internal turmoil surrounding its Siri virtual assistant.

Apple’s AI efforts have reached what Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman described as a “crisis” point, with key executives including CEO Tim Cook, software chief Craig Federighi, and AI lead John Giannandrea reportedly sharing blame for failing to deliver promised features. The issues coincide with Apple’s annual Top 100 executive retreat this week.

The move follows admissions from Siri division senior director Robby Walker, who called the delays “ugly and embarrassing,” blaming premature marketing for features that weren’t ready.

Perplexity will make Apple Intelligence work. https://t.co/GzIrbdNczB — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) March 20, 2025

Why It Matters: Meanwhile, Perplexity AI, backed by Jeff Bezos and NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, has been gaining momentum. The company recently launched an advanced assistant for Android devices and secured a major partnership with SoftBank Corp. SFTBY, which deployed 7,000 sales team members to drive enterprise adoption in Japan.

Apple’s AI struggles have contributed to a 12.2% stock decline year-to-date, with Morgan Stanley recently lowering its price target from $275 to $252.

Despite the setbacks, Tim Cook expressed confidence in Apple Intelligence last October, stating the technology would make Apple products “profoundly different” and put users “on a different technology curve,” comparing its significance to the iPhone’s touch interface.

Apple faces intense competition in the AI space from Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG, Microsoft Corp. MSFT, OpenAI, Meta Platforms, Inc. META, and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN.

