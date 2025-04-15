April 15, 2025 8:22 AM 2 min read

This General Motors Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Barclays analyst Dan Levy downgraded the rating for General Motors Company GM from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $70 to $40. General Motors shares closed at $45.14 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird analyst Michael Ha downgraded HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA from Outperform to Neutral and cut the price target from $396 to $336. HCA Healthcare shares closed at $340.62 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst Amy Li downgraded the rating for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. IRWD from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $8 to $0.7. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $0.6479 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jones Trading analyst Catherine Novack downgraded the rating for Rallybio Corporation RLYB from Buy to Hold. Rallybio shares closed at $0.2702 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays analyst Dan Levy downgraded Mobileye Global Inc. MBLY from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $22 to $14. Mobileye Global shares closed at $12.94 on Monday.  See how other analysts view this stock.

GM Logo
GMGeneral Motors Co
$44.59-1.22%

HCA Logo
HCAHCA Healthcare Inc
$338.13-0.73%
IRWD Logo
IRWDIronwood Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.6201-4.29%
MBLY Logo
MBLYMobileye Global Inc
$12.62-2.44%
RLYB Logo
RLYBRallybio Corp
$0.29338.55%
