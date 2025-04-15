This General Motors Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Barclays analyst Dan Levy downgraded the rating for General Motors Company GM from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $70 to $40. General Motors shares closed at $45.14 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Baird analyst Michael Ha downgraded HCA Healthcare, Inc . HCA from Outperform to Neutral and cut the price target from $396 to $336. HCA Healthcare shares closed at $340.62 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Outperform to Neutral and cut the price target from $396 to $336. HCA Healthcare shares closed at $340.62 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock. Jefferies analyst Amy Li downgraded the rating for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc . IRWD from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $8 to $0.7. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $0.6479 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $8 to $0.7. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $0.6479 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock. Jones Trading analyst Catherine Novack downgraded the rating for Rallybio Corporation RLYB from Buy to Hold. Rallybio shares closed at $0.2702 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Buy to Hold. Rallybio shares closed at $0.2702 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock. Barclays analyst Dan Levy downgraded Mobileye Global Inc. MBLY from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $22 to $14. Mobileye Global shares closed at $12.94 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

