PriceSmart Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Enact Holdings, DexCom And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index dipping over 800 points on Thursday.
Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. PSMT rose sharply during Thursday's session following better-than-expected second-quarter earnings.
Pricesmart reported quarterly earnings of $1.45 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.40 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.363 compared to the analyst consensus estimate of $1.359 billion.
PriceSmart shares jumped 7.2% to $91.93 on Thursday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.
- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. KROS shares jumped 17.7% to $12.16. The company announced that its board has initiated a formal review process to evaluate strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.
- GDS Holdings Limited GDS gained 10% to $21.40.
- Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT rose 9% to $19.84.
- USA Rare Earth, Inc. USAR jumped 8.6% to $8.00.
- Enact Holdings, Inc. ACT gained 8% to $36.04 after the company announced it is set to join the S&P SmallCap 600 on April 16.
- SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated SBC rose 6.6% to $3.3800.
- DexCom, Inc. DXCM rose 6.7% to $71.33 after the company received FDA clearance for its G7 15-day continuous glucose monitoring system.
- ATRenew Inc. RERE gained 5% to $2.3350.
- Gold Fields Limited GFI shares rose 4.6% to $22.54.
- Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited HMY gained 4.4% to $15.32.
Now Read This:
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.