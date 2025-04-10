April 10, 2025 10:05 AM 2 min read

PriceSmart Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Enact Holdings, DexCom And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index dipping over 800 points on Thursday.

Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. PSMT rose sharply during Thursday's session following better-than-expected second-quarter earnings.

Pricesmart reported quarterly earnings of $1.45 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.40 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.363 compared to the analyst consensus estimate of $1.359 billion.

PriceSmart shares jumped 7.2% to $91.93 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.

  • Keros Therapeutics, Inc. KROS shares jumped 17.7% to $12.16. The company announced that its board has initiated a formal review process to evaluate strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.
  • GDS Holdings Limited GDS gained 10% to $21.40.
  • Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT rose 9% to $19.84.
  • USA Rare Earth, Inc. USAR jumped 8.6% to $8.00.
  • Enact Holdings, Inc. ACT gained 8% to $36.04 after the company announced it is set to join the S&P SmallCap 600 on April 16.
  • SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated SBC rose 6.6% to $3.3800.
  • DexCom, Inc. DXCM rose 6.7% to $71.33 after the company received FDA clearance for its G7 15-day continuous glucose monitoring system.
  • ATRenew Inc. RERE gained 5% to $2.3350.
  • Gold Fields Limited GFI shares rose 4.6% to $22.54.
  • Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited HMY gained 4.4% to $15.32.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

ACT Logo
ACTEnact Holdings Inc
$36.027.93%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
74.40
Growth
49.65
Quality
-
Value
72.08
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DXCM Logo
DXCMDexCom Inc
$72.067.80%
GDS Logo
GDSGDS Holdings Ltd
$21.5210.8%
GFI Logo
GFIGold Fields Ltd
$22.554.64%
HMY Logo
HMYHarmony Gold Mining Co Ltd
$15.414.90%
KROS Logo
KROSKeros Therapeutics Inc
$12.0116.3%
PSMT Logo
PSMTPricesmart Inc
$92.197.46%
RERE Logo
REREATRenew Inc
$2.334.95%
SBC Logo
SBCSBC Medical Group Holdings Inc
$3.386.62%
SMMT Logo
SMMTSummit Therapeutics Inc
$20.049.90%
USAR Logo
USARUSA Rare Earth Inc
$7.897.06%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideasbig gainersMid-Day Movers

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved