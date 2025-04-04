Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Loads Up On Amazon, Coinbase: Offloads UiPath, Roblox

On Friday, April 4, 2025, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made substantial trades involving several prominent companies including Coinbase Global Inc. COIN, Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, CRISPR Therapeutics AG CRSP, Beam Therapeutics Inc. BEAM, UiPath Inc. PATH, Roblox Corp. RBLX, MercadoLibre Inc. MELI, and Repare Therapeutics Inc. RPTX.

The COIN Trade

Ark Invest purchased shares of Coinbase Global Inc across multiple ETFs. Ark Invest’s ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF bought 12,187 shares, while the ARK Innovation ETF ARKK and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW funds added 54,988 and 15,982 shares, respectively.

The total value of the COIN shares bought, calculated from the last closing price of $160.55, amounts to approximately $13.5 million.

The AMZN Trade

Amazon.com Inc also saw significant buying action from Ark Invest. The ARKF, ARKK, and ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ funds bought 9,018, 25,528, and 8,408 shares, respectively.

Given Amazon’s last closing price of $171.0, the total value of the shares bought is approximately $7.4 million.

The CRSP and BEAM Trades

The ARKK fund bought 69,011 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG and 142,713 shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. Based on the last closing prices of $32.65 and $15.2,7, respectively, the total value of the CRSP and BEAM shares bought is approximately $3.5 million.

The PATH Trade

Ark Invest's ARKK sold 448,505 shares of UiPath, while ARKQ sold 147,575 shares. The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW fund sold 323,575 shares, and the ARKF fund sold 434,637 shares.

The RBLX, MELI, and RPTX Trades

Ark Invest sold shares of Roblox Corp. and MercadoLibre Inc. across various ETFs. Additionally, the ARKG fund sold 32,613 shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc, valued at approximately $32,613 based on the last closing price of $1.0.

