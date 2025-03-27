Celanese To Rally Around 27%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Wells Fargo raised Cintas Corporation CTAS price target from $184 to $186. Wells Fargo analyst Jason Haas maintained an Underweight rating. Cintas shares closed at $204.71 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho raised the price target for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. AXSM from $212 to $216. Mizuho analyst Graig Suvannavejh maintained an Outperform rating. Axsome Therapeutics shares closed at $119.16 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel boosted Paychex, Inc. PAYX price target from $141 to $156. Stifel analyst Bryan Bergin maintained a Hold rating. Paychex shares closed at $150.19 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler raised the price target for Mondelez International, Inc. MDLZ from $56 to $59. Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery maintained a Neutral rating. Mondelez shares closed at $66.33 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Deutsche Bank increased the price target for Celanese Corporation CE from $70 to $75. Deutsche Bank analyst David Begleiter maintained a Buy rating. Celanese shares closed at $59.16 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham cut Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ price target from $240 to $215. Needham analyst Gerald Pascarelli maintained a Buy rating. Constellation shares settled at $184.11 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities raised Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. CHKP price target from $230 to $260. B of A Securities analyst Tal Liani upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Check Point Software shares closed at $227.87 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Telsey Advisory Group increased Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR price target from $75 to $82. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained a Market Perform rating. Dollar Tree shares closed at $69.21 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies cut the price target for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD from $135 to $120. Jefferies analyst Blayne Curtis downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. AMD shares settled at $110.19 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo cut Union Pacific Corporation UNP price target from $265 to $260. Wells Fargo analyst Christian Wetherbee maintained an Overweight rating. Union Pacific shares closed at $238.03 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
