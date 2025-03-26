U.S. stock markets experienced a downturn on Wednesday, with all major indices showing losses by midday. Renewed concerns over tariffs have unsettled investors, as President Donald Trump signaled potential new trade duties on automobiles.

For the day, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.3% to 42,454.79, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.1% to 5,712.20. The tech-heavy Nasdaq saw a steeper fall of 2% to 17,899.01.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Nvidia Corporation NVDA

Nvidia’s stock fell by 5.74% to close at $113.76, with an intraday high of $118.84 and a low of $112.71. The stock has a 52-week range of $153.13 to $75.61. The decline comes amid market weakness and uncertainty surrounding tariffs. Earlier this week, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump administration might narrow the upcoming tariffs, potentially excluding certain industries.

GameStop Corp GME

GameStop shares surged by 11.65%, closing at $28.36, with a high of $29.80 and a low of $27.32. The stock’s 52-week range is $64.83 to $9.95. In the after-hours trading, the shares fell sharply by 7.62%. The increase followed the company’s announcement of a proposed private offering of $1.3 billion in convertible senior notes. The offering is aimed at institutional investors, with an option to purchase an additional $200 million. The retailer plans to use net proceeds to purchase Bitcoin BTC/USD.

Ford Motor Company F

Ford’s stock saw a slight increase of 0.10%, closing at $10.30, with an intraday high of $10.35 and a low of $10.09. The 52-week range is $14.85 to $9.06. The stock’s performance is influenced by the recent imposition of a 25% tariff on auto imports by Trump. This move aims to boost domestic production but could financially impact automakers reliant on global supply chains.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN

Rivian’s stock decreased by 2.10%, closing at $12.10, with a high of $12.66 and a low of $11.95. The stock’s 52-week range is $18.86 to $8.26. The decline followed the company’s announcement of spinning off its micromobility business into a new entity, Also, Inc. This strategic move aims to focus on innovation within the electric vehicle sector.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock dropped by 5.58%, closing at $272.06, with an intraday high of $284.90 and a low of $266.51. The 52-week range is $488.54 to $138.80. In the after-hours session, the shares slipped another 1.34%. The decline is attributed to market weakness and tariff uncertainty. The Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump administration might exclude certain industries from the upcoming tariffs.

Image via Shutterstock

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Read Next: