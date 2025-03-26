This Micron Technology Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Piper Sandler analyst Charles Neivert downgraded the rating for Westlake Corporation WLK from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $135 to $120. Westlake shares closed at $100.68 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- China Renaissance analyst Guohan Wang downgraded Micron Technology, Inc. MU from Buy to Hold and announced a price target of $84. Micron shares closed at $94.18 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Susquehanna analyst Bascome Majors downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT from Positive to Neutral and lowered the price target from $200 to $165. JB Hunt Transport shares closed at $149.95 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wolfe Research analyst Trevor Allinson downgraded The AZEK Company Inc. AZEK from Outperform to Peer Perform. AZEK shares closed at $49.02 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
