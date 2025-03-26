March 26, 2025 11:02 AM 1 min read

This Micron Technology Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Piper Sandler analyst Charles Neivert downgraded the rating for Westlake Corporation WLK from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $135 to $120. Westlake shares closed at $100.68 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • China Renaissance analyst Guohan Wang downgraded Micron Technology, Inc. MU from Buy to Hold and announced a price target of $84. Micron shares closed at $94.18 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Susquehanna analyst Bascome Majors downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT from Positive to Neutral and lowered the price target from $200 to $165. JB Hunt Transport shares closed at $149.95 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wolfe Research analyst Trevor Allinson downgraded The AZEK Company Inc. AZEK from Outperform to Peer Perform. AZEK shares closed at $49.02 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying MU stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

AZEK Logo
AZEKThe AZEK Co Inc
$48.86-0.33%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum53.03
Growth79.96
Quality-
Value13.01
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
JBHT Logo
JBHTJB Hunt Transport Services Inc
$148.74-0.81%
MU Logo
MUMicron Technology Inc
$94.640.48%
WLK Logo
WLKWestlake Corp
$101.861.17%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Posted In:
NewsDowngradesMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasTop Downgrades

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved