This Micron Technology Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Wednesday

Piper Sandler analyst Charles Neivert downgraded the rating for Westlake Corporation WLK from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $135 to $120. Westlake shares closed at $100.68 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

China Renaissance analyst Guohan Wang downgraded Micron Technology, Inc. MU from Buy to Hold and announced a price target of $84. Micron shares closed at $94.18 on Tuesday.

Susquehanna analyst Bascome Majors downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc . JBHT from Positive to Neutral and lowered the price target from $200 to $165. JB Hunt Transport shares closed at $149.95 on Tuesday.

Wolfe Research analyst Trevor Allinson downgraded The AZEK Company Inc. AZEK from Outperform to Peer Perform. AZEK shares closed at $49.02 on Tuesday.

