Why GameStop Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 13%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of GameStop Corp. GME rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.
GameStop reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.283 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. The video game retailer reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 30 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of eight cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.
GameStop shares jumped 13.4% to $28.79 in pre-market trading
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Theratechnologies Inc. THTX gained 88.3% to $2.9100 in pre-market trading after the company received FDA approval for EGRIFTA WR™ (Tesamorelin F8) to treat excess visceral abdominal fat in adults with HIV and Lipodystrophy.
- SurgePays, Inc. SURG gained 69.5% to $2.34 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected FY24 sales results.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PTPI rose 64.4% to $0.0950 in pre-market trading after dipping over 18% on Tuesday.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. AQB gained 37.2% to $0.9280 in pre-market trading after gaining 19% on Tuesday.
- CISO Global Inc. CISO rose 22.4% to $0.5511 in pre-market trading after the company said it paid off its highest-interest loans as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen its balance sheet.
- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited CLEU gained 17.7% to $2.330 in pre-market trading after falling 6% on Tuesday.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. TXMD gained 15.3% to $1.05 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Tuesday.
- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. WINT rose 12.8% to $1.85 in pre-market trading. Windtree Therapeutics recently announced it regained compliance status with Nasdaq regarding its listing rule standards.
- Bon Natural Life Limited BON gained 9.4% to $0.1728 in pre-market.
Losers
- Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. GDHG fell 24.4% to $2.88 in pre-market trading after jumping 94% on Tuesday.
- Humacyte, Inc. HUMA shares fell 22.1% to $2.24 in pre-market trading after the company priced its $50 million public offering of 25 million common stock at $2.00 per share.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited IMTE shares tumbled 17.5% to $1.56 in pre-market trading after dipping 10% on Tuesday.
- SAG Holdings Limited SAG declined 16.6% to $0.8503 in pre-market trading after jumping 32% on Tuesday.
- Benson Hill, Inc. BHIL fell 16.1% to $0.3552 in pre-market trading after the company received Court approval of first-day motions to support ongoing operations during Chapter 11 process.
- BioSig Technologies, Inc. BSGM dipped 14.7% to $0.45 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Tuesday.
- Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited ZYBT shares dipped 14.6% to $7.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 41% on Tuesday.
- Nyxoah S.A. NYXH fell 11.8% to $9.99 in today's pre-market trading. The FDA issued Nyxoah an approvable letter for its Genio® system.
- Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. RAPP fell 9.5% to $9.10 in pre-market trading.
- Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. ORKA shares fell 5% to $11.40 in pre-market trading.
Now Read This:
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.