Why GameStop Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 13%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of GameStop Corp. GME rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.

GameStop reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.283 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. The video game retailer reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 30 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of eight cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

GameStop shares jumped 13.4% to $28.79 in pre-market trading

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Theratechnologies Inc . THTX gained 88.3% to $2.9100 in pre-market trading after the company received FDA approval for EGRIFTA WR™ (Tesamorelin F8) to treat excess visceral abdominal fat in adults with HIV and Lipodystrophy.

. gained 88.3% to $2.9100 in pre-market trading after the company received FDA approval for EGRIFTA WR™ (Tesamorelin F8) to treat excess visceral abdominal fat in adults with HIV and Lipodystrophy. SurgePays, Inc . SURG gained 69.5% to $2.34 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected FY24 sales results.

. gained 69.5% to $2.34 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected FY24 sales results. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc . PTPI rose 64.4% to $0.0950 in pre-market trading after dipping over 18% on Tuesday.

. rose 64.4% to $0.0950 in pre-market trading after dipping over 18% on Tuesday. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc . AQB gained 37.2% to $0.9280 in pre-market trading after gaining 19% on Tuesday.

. gained 37.2% to $0.9280 in pre-market trading after gaining 19% on Tuesday. CISO Global Inc. CISO rose 22.4% to $0.5511 in pre-market trading after the company said it paid off its highest-interest loans as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen its balance sheet.

rose 22.4% to $0.5511 in pre-market trading after the company said it paid off its highest-interest loans as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen its balance sheet. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited CLEU gained 17.7% to $2.330 in pre-market trading after falling 6% on Tuesday.

gained 17.7% to $2.330 in pre-market trading after falling 6% on Tuesday. TherapeuticsMD, Inc . TXMD gained 15.3% to $1.05 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Tuesday.

. gained 15.3% to $1.05 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Tuesday. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc . WINT rose 12.8% to $1.85 in pre-market trading. Windtree Therapeutics recently announced it regained compliance status with Nasdaq regarding its listing rule standards.

. rose 12.8% to $1.85 in pre-market trading. Windtree Therapeutics recently announced it regained compliance status with Nasdaq regarding its listing rule standards. Bon Natural Life Limited BON gained 9.4% to $0.1728 in pre-market.

Losers

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd . GDHG fell 24.4% to $2.88 in pre-market trading after jumping 94% on Tuesday.

. fell 24.4% to $2.88 in pre-market trading after jumping 94% on Tuesday. Humacyte, Inc . HUMA shares fell 22.1% to $2.24 in pre-market trading after the company priced its $50 million public offering of 25 million common stock at $2.00 per share.

. shares fell 22.1% to $2.24 in pre-market trading after the company priced its $50 million public offering of 25 million common stock at $2.00 per share. Integrated Media Technology Limited IMTE shares tumbled 17.5% to $1.56 in pre-market trading after dipping 10% on Tuesday.

shares tumbled 17.5% to $1.56 in pre-market trading after dipping 10% on Tuesday. SAG Holdings Limited SAG declined 16.6% to $0.8503 in pre-market trading after jumping 32% on Tuesday.

declined 16.6% to $0.8503 in pre-market trading after jumping 32% on Tuesday. Benson Hill, Inc. BHIL fell 16.1% to $0.3552 in pre-market trading after the company received Court approval of first-day motions to support ongoing operations during Chapter 11 process.

fell 16.1% to $0.3552 in pre-market trading after the company received Court approval of first-day motions to support ongoing operations during Chapter 11 process. BioSig Technologies, Inc . BSGM dipped 14.7% to $0.45 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Tuesday.

. dipped 14.7% to $0.45 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Tuesday. Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited ZYBT shares dipped 14.6% to $7.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 41% on Tuesday.

shares dipped 14.6% to $7.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 41% on Tuesday. Nyxoah S.A . NYXH fell 11.8% to $9.99 in today's pre-market trading. The FDA issued Nyxoah an approvable letter for its Genio® system.

. fell 11.8% to $9.99 in today's pre-market trading. The FDA issued Nyxoah an approvable letter for its Genio® system. Rapport Therapeutics, Inc . RAPP fell 9.5% to $9.10 in pre-market trading.

. fell 9.5% to $9.10 in pre-market trading. Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. ORKA shares fell 5% to $11.40 in pre-market trading.

