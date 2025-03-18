IHS Holding Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Tencent Music Entertainment, Elbit Systems And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling around 300 points on Tuesday.

Shares of IHS Holding Limited IHS rose sharply during Tuesday's session following fourth-quarter results.

IHS Holding reported quarterly earnings of 73 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 9 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $437.822 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $424.001 million.

IHS shares jumped 15.2% to $4.5050 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.

Harrow, Inc . HROW shares jumped 19.7% to $27.91 following fourth-quarter results.

. shares jumped 19.7% to $27.91 following fourth-quarter results. FinVolution Group FINV gained 17% to $10.67 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. Also, the company announced a new $150 million share repurchase program.

gained 17% to $10.67 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. Also, the company announced a new $150 million share repurchase program. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited CLEU gained 17% to $2.1755.

gained 17% to $2.1755. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc . PHAT rose 15.9% to $5.61.

. rose 15.9% to $5.61. USA Rare Earth, Inc . USAR gained 12.4% to $16.01.

. gained 12.4% to $16.01. Lucid Group, Inc . LCID surged 11.6% to $2.4100. Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas upgraded Lucid Group from Underweight to Equal-Weight and announced a $3 price target.

. surged 11.6% to $2.4100. Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas upgraded Lucid Group from Underweight to Equal-Weight and announced a $3 price target. Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME rose 10.1% to $14.38 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly sales.

rose 10.1% to $14.38 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly sales. Elbit Systems Ltd. ESLT gained 10% to $406.00 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

gained 10% to $406.00 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. Diginex Limited DGNX rose 9.9% to $71.18.

rose 9.9% to $71.18. Millrose Properties, Inc . MRP gained 9.9% to $24.18 after the company declared inaugural dividend and issued 2025 outlook.

. gained 9.9% to $24.18 after the company declared inaugural dividend and issued 2025 outlook. UP Fintech Holding Limited TIGR gained 9.3% to $8.71.

gained 9.3% to $8.71. Metsera, Inc . MTSR rose 7.5% to $30.50.

. rose 7.5% to $30.50. RLX Technology Inc. RLX gained 6.4% to $2.0850.

Now Read This: