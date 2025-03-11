Delta Air Lines Lowers Q1 Outlook, Joins Asana, Redwire And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 100 points on Tuesday's.
Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company cut its first-quarter revenue and profit guidance.
Delta said it now expects to deliver total revenue growth for the March quarter of 3% to 4% year-over-year, down from earlier forecasts of 7% to 9% growth. The airline also reduced its expected EPS to between 30 cents and 50 cents per share, down from previous guidance of 70 cents to $1 per share.
Delta Air Lines shares dipped 11% to $44.79 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.
- NET Power Inc. NPWR shares fell 35.4% to $3.07 in pre-market trading. NET Power shares dipped around 31% on Monday after the company reported a year-over-year decrease in fourth-quarter EPS results.
- Asana, Inc. ASAN dipped 27.4% to $12.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results announced the departure of CEO Dustin Moskovitz.
- LZ Technology Holdings Limited LZMH fell 16.5% to $13.07 in pre-market trading after jumping 30% on Monday.
- Redwire Corporation RDW fell 15.7% to $9.49 in today's pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly financial results.
- ReNew Energy Global Plc RNW shares dipped 6.4% to $5.45 in pre-market trading.
- United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL fell 6.3% to $72.70 in pre-market trading.
- Ferguson Enterprises Inc. FERG slipped 5.2% to $156.95 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly earnings.
- Select Medical Holdings Corporation SEM fell 2.2% to $17.03 in pre-market trading.
Now Read This:
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.