Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

Market volatility has surged due to uncertainties around U.S. trade tariffs. President Trump's shifting stance on a 25% import tariff has unsettled investors, leading to a sharp decline in the U.S. dollar, which saw its worst weekly drop since November 2022.

Stock markets have also been affected, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 extending their losses. The Nasdaq 100 entered correction territory, dropping over 10% from its peak. Investors now anticipate potential Federal Reserve rate cuts amid trade uncertainty and weaker economic data.

Bitcoin BTC/USD has not been spared, slipping below $90,000 despite the U.S. establishing a strategic reserve. This reflects broader market fears and the interplay between financial policies and digital assets. The mix of trade concerns, currency fluctuations, and market reactions highlights ongoing financial instability.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Broadcom Stock Surges On Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenue Beat, Strong Guidance: ‘We Expect Continued Strength In AI Semiconductor Revenue'" by Adam Eckert reports that Broadcom Inc. AVGO reported first-quarter revenue of $14.92 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $14.61 billion, and adjusted earnings per share of $1.60, exceeding expectations of $1.49, with the company anticipating continued strength in AI semiconductor revenue.

"ChargePoint Shares Climb After Solid Q4 Report, Q1 Guidance: Details" by Erica Kollmann reports that ChargePoint Holdings Inc. CHPT posted a Q4 loss of 14 cents per share, meeting expectations, while revenue of $101.88 million slightly exceeded forecasts, driving shares higher.

"JD.Com Stock Soars 102% In A Year: Can Q4 Earnings Keep The Rally Alive?" by Surbhi Jain reports that JD.com Inc. JD has surged 102% in a year, with investors eyeing Q4 earnings to determine if the rally will continue.

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

LendingTree Stock Rallies After Strong Q4 Results: Details

Quantum-Si Shares Climb Despite Worse-Than-Expected Q4 Results

Stocks Of The Day: Are Double Bottom Patterns Bullish For Valero, Marathon?

The Bears

"BigBear.ai Stock Plummets After Q4 EPS, Revenues Miss: Details" by Erica Kollmann reports that BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. BBAI posted a quarterly loss of 43 cents per share, missing analyst expectations of a 5-cent loss, with revenue of $43.8 million falling short of the anticipated $54.48 million, leading to a 22.1% drop in stock value.

"CoreWeave's IPO: 3 Major Red Flags Investors Can't Ignore" by Surbhi Jain reports that concerns arised over CoreWeave's dependency on Nvidia Corp. NVDA, aggressive valuation, and competition from tech giants like Amazon.com Inc. AMZN and Microsoft Corp. MSFT.

"Marvell Technology Stock Drops After Q4 Results, Q1 Guidance Roughly In-Line: Details" by Erica Kollmann reports that Marvell Technology Inc. MRVL posted a Q4 adjusted earnings per share of 60 cents, slightly surpassing analyst expectations, but shares fell due to in-line Q1 guidance.

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

MongoDB Slides Into Q4 Earnings: Bearish Signals Vs. Wall Street Optimism

Plug Power Tightens Its Belt: Plans Massive Cost Cuts & Cash Burn Control In New Strategy

Trump Bump Turns Into A Slump: SPY Sinks As S&P 500 Erases Post-Election Gains

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on X.

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.