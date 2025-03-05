LendingTree Stock Rallies After Strong Q4 Results: Details

LendingTree Inc. TREE released its fourth-quarter results after Wednesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the report.

The Details: LendingTree reported quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of five cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $261.5 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $236.84 million, up from revenue of $134.4 million from the same period last year.

For the quarter, LendingTree reported:

Home segment revenue of $34 million increased 35% over the fourth quarter 2023 and produced segment profit of $11.7 million, a 44% increase over the same period.

Consumer segment revenue of $55.6 million increased 12% over the fourth quarter of 2023. Within Consumer, personal loans revenue of $26.5 million increased 21% over prior year while Small Business revenue increased 45% in the period.

Insurance segment revenue of $171.7 million increased 188% from the fourth quarter 2023 and translated into segment profit of $48.0 million, an increase of 90% over the same period.

“We are thrilled to report the company’s fourth-quarter performance was well above the high end of our guidance range, showcasing the strength of our diversification,” said Doug Lebda, LendingTree CEO.

“Our Insurance business delivered another outstanding quarter with revenue growth of 188% compared to the prior year period. Looking forward, we expect another solid year of AEBITDA growth in 2025 on continued revenue strength and operating expense discipline,” Lebda added.

Outlook: LendingTree sees first-quarter revenue in a range of $241 million to $248 million, versus the $243.27 million analyst estimate. The company sees fiscal 2025 revenue in a range of $985 million to $1.025 billion, versus the $1.02 billion estimate .

TREE Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, LendingTree shares were up 10.63% after hours at $44.55 on Wednesday.

