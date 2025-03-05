MongoDB Slides Into Q4 Earnings: Bearish Signals Vs. Wall Street Optimism

MongoDB Inc. MDB will be reporting its fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday. Wall Street expects 66 cents in EPS and $519.60 million in revenues as the company reports after market hours.

The stock is down 37.60% over the past year, up 3.31% YTD.

Let’s look at what the charts indicate for Mongodb stock and how the stock currently maps against Wall Street estimates.

Mongodb Stock Strongly Bearish Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

MongoDB stock, at $253.40, is facing a strongly bearish trend, trading below its five-day, 20-day and 50-day exponential moving averages. The stock is also below key simple moving averages, with the eight-day at $261.47, 20-day at $276.70, 50-day at $262.53 and 200-day at $270.11 – all signaling continued downside pressure.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator at a negative 3.78 further reinforces the bearish sentiment, suggesting downward momentum remains intact.

However, there are signs of slight buying pressure, as indicated by the Relative Strength Index at 38.55. While still in bearish territory, RSI nearing 30 suggests the stock could be approaching oversold conditions, potentially setting up for a relief bounce.

Investors should watch for a break above key moving averages to confirm a shift in momentum, but until then, the technical outlook remains cautious.

MongoDB Analysts See 29% Upside

Ratings & Consensus Estimates: The consensus analyst rating on Mongodb stock stands at a Buy currently with a price target of $364.68. The latest ratings from Rosenblatt, Loop Capital and Scotiabank imply a 28.59% upside for MongoDB stock with a $325 target.

MDB Price Action: Mongodb stock was trading at $253 at the time of publication.

