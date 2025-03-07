Broadcom, Genesco And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. AQN to report quarterly earnings at 8 cents per share on revenue of $607.00 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares gained 1.3% to $4.85 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Genesco Inc. GCO to post quarterly earnings at $3.31 per share on revenue of $784.85 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Genesco shares fell 0.2% to $32.35 in after-hours trading.
- Broadcom Inc. AVGO reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. The company said it expects second-quarter revenue of approximately $14.9 billion, versus estimates of $14.76 billion. The company anticipates first-quarter adjusted EBITDA of approximately 66% of projected revenue. Broadcom shares jumped 12.8% to $202.45 in the after-hours trading session.
- Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. SWBI reported weaker-than-expected sales for its third quarter. The Maryville, Tennessee-based company reported quarterly revenue of $115.9 million, falling short of the estimated $119.5 million, reflecting a 2.99% decline. Smith & Wesson Brands shares dipped 8.1% to $10.13 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Advantage Solutions Inc. ADV to post quarterly earnings at 12 cents per share on revenue of $863.41 million before the opening bell. Advantage Solutions shares gained 5.5% to $2.49 in after-hours trading.
Photo courtesy: Shutterstock
