Major U.S. indices closed higher on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq gaining 0.07% to 20,041.26 and the S&P 500 edging up 0.2% to 6,129.58. The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 0.02% to 44,556.34.

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR

Palantir Technologies saw a rise of 4.58%, closing at $124.62. The stock hit an intraday high of $125 and a low of $118.43, with a 52-week range between $15.67 and $125. U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) disclosed purchasing Palantir shares, sparking discussions about potential conflicts of interest due to her political connections.

Intel Corporation INTC

Intel Corporation shares surged 16.06% to close at $27.39, reaching a high of $27.55 and a low of $24.49. Its 52-week range is $18.51 to $46.63. The stock climbed after reports that Broadcom and TSMC are considering acquiring parts of Intel’s operations, including chip design and manufacturing facilities.

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET

Arista Networks rose 3.92%, closing at $111.06, with an intraday high of $112.12 and a low of $108.25. The stock’s 52-week range is $60.08 to $133.57. The increase came after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results. Revenue came in at $1.93 billion beating analyst estimates while adjusted earnings per share of 65 cents also exceeded expectations.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY

Occidental Petroleum shares edged up 1.62% to $48.84, with a high of $49.14 and a low of $47.91. The stock’s 52-week range is $45.17 to $71.19. The company reported mixed fourth-quarter results, with earnings beating expectations but revenues falling short.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA

Tesla shares dipped 0.49%, closing at $354.11. The stock hit an intraday high of $359.10 and a low of $350.02, with a 52-week range of $138.8 to $488.54. A fund manager advised investors to remain analytical about Tesla’s stock, emphasizing the importance of discipline over emotional attachment to the brand.

