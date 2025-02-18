February 18, 2025 3:53 AM 2 min read

GOP Megadonor Ken Griffin's Citadel Scores 77% Return On Palantir Despite Trimming Stake, Doubles Down On These 4 'Mag 7' Stocks

Billionaire investor, Ken Griffin’s hedge fund, Citadel Advisors LLC slashed its stake in the S&P 500’s top-performing stock of 2024, but the position still grew 77% in value during the fourth quarter. Citadel also adjusted its investments in the ‘Magnificent 7’ companies, adding four positions and reducing three.

What Happened: Here are the key changes in Citadel’s portfolio according to the fourth quarter 13F filings.

  • Citadel cut 13% of its Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR holdings during the fourth quarter, but the shares held increased in value by $14.509 million or 77% during the quarter.
  • The fund increased its stake in Class A and Class C of Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG by 134% and 11%, respectively.
  • A three-digit growth was witnessed in its holdings of Apple Inc. AAPL, Meta Platforms Inc. META, and Amazon.com Inc. AMZN during the fourth quarter by Citadel.
  • Griffin’s fund slashed stakes in Tesla Inc. TSLA by 86%, Nvidia Corp. NVDA by 56% and Microsoft Corp. MSFT by 25%.
CompanyHoldings (as of Sept. 30)Holdings (as of Dec. 31)Change (in %)Value As Of Dec. 31
Palantir Technologies Inc.508,086441,755-13%$33.409 million
Alphabet Inc. (Class A)585,7381,372,475134%$259.809 million
Alphabet Inc. (Class C)897,624992,65911%$189.041 million
Apple Inc.562,8631,576,734180%$394.845 million
Meta Platforms Inc.402,8331,182,847194%$692.568 million
Amazon.com Inc.467,9383,666,567684%$804.408 million
Nvidia Corp.7,122,5353,128,677-56%$420.150 million
Microsoft Corp.1,264,535948,236-25%$399.681 million
Tesla Inc.1,465,406204,204-86%$82.465 million
Source: 13F.info

Why It Matters: The Alex Karp-led PLTR deals with providing access to artificial intelligence targeting tools to the government and military contracts. However, the Griffin-led fund – Citadel cut its exposure to Palantir in the third quarter as well.

The fund had reduced its ownership from 5.68 million shares to 508,086 shares in the third quarter — a 91% decline —bringing the stake's value to $18,900 as of Sept. 30. However, PLTR went on to become the top performer on the S&P 500 index with 356.15% return in 2024, according to Benzinga Pro.

Similarly, the fund had increased its stake by 194% to a value of $864.96 million in Nvidia during the third quarter. This was slashed by 56% in the fourth quarter, valued at $420.150 million. This Jensen Huang-led company was the top performer among the “Magnificent 7” stocks in 2024.

2024 Stock Performance

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

