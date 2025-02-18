GOP Megadonor Ken Griffin's Citadel Scores 77% Return On Palantir Despite Trimming Stake, Doubles Down On These 4 'Mag 7' Stocks

Billionaire investor, Ken Griffin’s hedge fund, Citadel Advisors LLC slashed its stake in the S&P 500’s top-performing stock of 2024, but the position still grew 77% in value during the fourth quarter. Citadel also adjusted its investments in the ‘Magnificent 7’ companies, adding four positions and reducing three.
What Happened: Here are the key changes in Citadel’s portfolio according to the fourth quarter 13F filings.
- Citadel cut 13% of its Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR holdings during the fourth quarter, but the shares held increased in value by $14.509 million or 77% during the quarter.
- The fund increased its stake in Class A and Class C of Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG by 134% and 11%, respectively.
- A three-digit growth was witnessed in its holdings of Apple Inc. AAPL, Meta Platforms Inc. META, and Amazon.com Inc. AMZN during the fourth quarter by Citadel.
- Griffin’s fund slashed stakes in Tesla Inc. TSLA by 86%, Nvidia Corp. NVDA by 56% and Microsoft Corp. MSFT by 25%.
|Company
|Holdings (as of Sept. 30)
|Holdings (as of Dec. 31)
|Change (in %)
|Value As Of Dec. 31
|Palantir Technologies Inc.
|508,086
|441,755
|-13%
|$33.409 million
|Alphabet Inc. (Class A)
|585,738
|1,372,475
|134%
|$259.809 million
|Alphabet Inc. (Class C)
|897,624
|992,659
|11%
|$189.041 million
|Apple Inc.
|562,863
|1,576,734
|180%
|$394.845 million
|Meta Platforms Inc.
|402,833
|1,182,847
|194%
|$692.568 million
|Amazon.com Inc.
|467,938
|3,666,567
|684%
|$804.408 million
|Nvidia Corp.
|7,122,535
|3,128,677
|-56%
|$420.150 million
|Microsoft Corp.
|1,264,535
|948,236
|-25%
|$399.681 million
|Tesla Inc.
|1,465,406
|204,204
|-86%
|$82.465 million
Why It Matters: The Alex Karp-led PLTR deals with providing access to artificial intelligence targeting tools to the government and military contracts. However, the Griffin-led fund – Citadel cut its exposure to Palantir in the third quarter as well.
The fund had reduced its ownership from 5.68 million shares to 508,086 shares in the third quarter — a 91% decline —bringing the stake's value to $18,900 as of Sept. 30. However, PLTR went on to become the top performer on the S&P 500 index with 356.15% return in 2024, according to Benzinga Pro.
Similarly, the fund had increased its stake by 194% to a value of $864.96 million in Nvidia during the third quarter. This was slashed by 56% in the fourth quarter, valued at $420.150 million. This Jensen Huang-led company was the top performer among the “Magnificent 7” stocks in 2024.
2024 Stock Performance
