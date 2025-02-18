GOP Megadonor Ken Griffin's Citadel Scores 77% Return On Palantir Despite Trimming Stake, Doubles Down On These 4 'Mag 7' Stocks

Billionaire investor, Ken Griffin’s hedge fund, Citadel Advisors LLC slashed its stake in the S&P 500’s top-performing stock of 2024, but the position still grew 77% in value during the fourth quarter. Citadel also adjusted its investments in the ‘Magnificent 7’ companies, adding four positions and reducing three.

What Happened: Here are the key changes in Citadel’s portfolio according to the fourth quarter 13F filings.

Citadel cut 13% of its Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR holdings during the fourth quarter, but the shares held increased in value by $14.509 million or 77% during the quarter.

The fund increased its stake in Class A and Class C of Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG by 134% and 11%, respectively.

A three-digit growth was witnessed in its holdings of Apple Inc. AAPL , Meta Platforms Inc. META , and Amazon.com Inc. AMZN during the fourth quarter by Citadel.

Griffin’s fund slashed stakes in Tesla Inc. TSLA by 86%, Nvidia Corp. NVDA by 56% and Microsoft Corp. MSFT by 25%.

Company Holdings (as of Sept. 30) Holdings (as of Dec. 31) Change (in %) Value As Of Dec. 31 Palantir Technologies Inc. 508,086 441,755 -13% $33.409 million Alphabet Inc. (Class A) 585,738 1,372,475 134% $259.809 million Alphabet Inc. (Class C) 897,624 992,659 11% $189.041 million Apple Inc. 562,863 1,576,734 180% $394.845 million Meta Platforms Inc. 402,833 1,182,847 194% $692.568 million Amazon.com Inc. 467,938 3,666,567 684% $804.408 million Nvidia Corp. 7,122,535 3,128,677 -56% $420.150 million Microsoft Corp. 1,264,535 948,236 -25% $399.681 million Tesla Inc. 1,465,406 204,204 -86% $82.465 million Source: 13F.info

Why It Matters: The Alex Karp-led PLTR deals with providing access to artificial intelligence targeting tools to the government and military contracts. However, the Griffin-led fund – Citadel cut its exposure to Palantir in the third quarter as well.

The fund had reduced its ownership from 5.68 million shares to 508,086 shares in the third quarter — a 91% decline —bringing the stake's value to $18,900 as of Sept. 30. However, PLTR went on to become the top performer on the S&P 500 index with 356.15% return in 2024, according to Benzinga Pro.

Similarly, the fund had increased its stake by 194% to a value of $864.96 million in Nvidia during the third quarter. This was slashed by 56% in the fourth quarter, valued at $420.150 million. This Jensen Huang-led company was the top performer among the “Magnificent 7” stocks in 2024.

2024 Stock Performance

