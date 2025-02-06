Snow, Ice Blast Many US States Thursday With Another Winter Storm Expected This Weekend

A dangerous winter storm is bringing snow, ice and freezing rain to portions of the Midwest and Northeast on Thursday.

Another storm is following close behind and is expected to arrive this weekend. Here's a look at the potential impacts of the winter weather.

The Details: A moist air mass collided with cold air across the Midwest, Ohio Valley and Northeast, producing a corridor of sleet and freezing rain on Thursday.

“A storm sweeping across the central and eastern United States will bring a swath of hazardous freezing rain through Thursday,” warned AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.

Blustery winds will enter the region behind the storm with maximum wind gusts of 65 miles per hour Thursday into Friday, according to AccuWeather.

Read Next: Palantir Adds Elon Musk’s AI Chatbot Grok To AIP

Forecast: Meteorologists warn that another winter storm will hit many of the same areas affected by Thursday's storm. A mix of snow, ice and rain or thunderstorms will advance from the Central states and head for the East Coast Friday night through Sunday morning.

Stocks To Watch: Observers expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. LOW and Home Depot, Inc. HD stores will have increased traffic as consumers buy salt, shovels and snowblowers to handle the storm.

Walmart, Inc. WMT could also see a bump in sales as shoppers stock up on groceries and other household essentials.

There is an increased risk of power outages, especially with freezing rain and ice in the forecast.

Eversource Energy ES and Consolidated Edison, Inc. ED are two power companies that operate in the Northeast. Observers would be wise to monitor those stocks in the event of widespread outages.

Travelers should expect Thursday’s weather to affect flights through the weekend. JetBlue Airways Corp. JBLU has major hubs in New York City and Boston. Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL is also on watch as the air carrier operates all ten of the busiest US routes from Boston Logan International Airport.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock