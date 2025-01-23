U.S. stocks demonstrated a mixed performance on Thursday, with the Dow Jones index gaining over 400 points. The Dow traded up 0.9% to 44,565.07 while the NASDAQ fell 0.2% to 20,053.68. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.5% to 6,118.71.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

The Boeing Company BA

Boeing shares increased by 2.12%, closing at $178.50. The stock reached an intraday high of $178.67 and a low of $173.75, with a 52-week range between $137.03 and $217.59. The company announced that it expects to report fourth-quarter revenue of $15.2 billion, missing estimates of $16.27 billion, and anticipates a fourth-quarter loss of $5.46 per share.

Nikola Corporation NKLA

Nikola’s stock plummeted 27.78%, closing at $0.85. It hit an intraday high of $1.17 and a low of $0.76, marking a new 52-week low. The company has been silent for weeks, failing to file production and delivery numbers.

Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN

Texas Instruments saw a 1.81% rise, closing at $200.61. The stock’s intraday high was $200.64, with a low of $193.81, within a 52-week range of $155.46 to $220.39. The company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.30 per share, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.20.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG

Intuitive Surgical’s stock dipped slightly by 0.29%, closing at $608.66. It reached an intraday high of $616 and a low of $602, with a 52-week range of $362.14 to $616. The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $2.41 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s shares fell by 2.11%, closing at $415.11. The stock’s intraday high was $428, with a low of $414.59, within a 52-week range of $138.80 to $488.54. A new report suggested that CEO Elon Musk’s political push might have hurt Tesla’s brand value.

Image via Shutterstock

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.