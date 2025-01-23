U.S. stocks demonstrated a mixed performance on Thursday, with the Dow Jones index gaining over 400 points. The Dow traded up 0.9% to 44,565.07 while the NASDAQ fell 0.2% to 20,053.68. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.5% to 6,118.71.
These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:
The Boeing Company BA
Boeing shares increased by 2.12%, closing at $178.50. The stock reached an intraday high of $178.67 and a low of $173.75, with a 52-week range between $137.03 and $217.59. The company announced that it expects to report fourth-quarter revenue of $15.2 billion, missing estimates of $16.27 billion, and anticipates a fourth-quarter loss of $5.46 per share.
Nikola Corporation NKLA
Nikola’s stock plummeted 27.78%, closing at $0.85. It hit an intraday high of $1.17 and a low of $0.76, marking a new 52-week low. The company has been silent for weeks, failing to file production and delivery numbers.
Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN
Texas Instruments saw a 1.81% rise, closing at $200.61. The stock’s intraday high was $200.64, with a low of $193.81, within a 52-week range of $155.46 to $220.39. The company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.30 per share, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.20.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG
Intuitive Surgical’s stock dipped slightly by 0.29%, closing at $608.66. It reached an intraday high of $616 and a low of $602, with a 52-week range of $362.14 to $616. The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $2.41 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion.
Tesla, Inc. TSLA
Tesla’s shares fell by 2.11%, closing at $415.11. The stock’s intraday high was $428, with a low of $414.59, within a 52-week range of $138.80 to $488.54. A new report suggested that CEO Elon Musk’s political push might have hurt Tesla’s brand value.
