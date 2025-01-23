Boeing Stock Falls On Preliminary Q4 Results: The Details

Zinger Key Points
- Boeing expects to report fourth-quarter revenue of $15.2 billion versus estimates of $16.27 billion.
- Boeing anticipates a fourth-quarter loss of $5.46 per share.
Boeing Co BA shares are losing altitude in Thursday’s after-hours session after the company reported preliminary fourth-quarter financial results.
What Happened: After the market close on Thursday, Boeing announced that it will recognize impacts to its quarterly results related to the IAM work stoppage and agreement, charges for certain Defense, Space & Security programs and costs associated with workforce reductions from last year.
As a result, the airplane manufacturer now expects to report fourth-quarter revenue of $15.2 billion versus estimates of $16.27 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. Boeing also anticipates a fourth-quarter loss of $5.46 per share.
Operating cash flow is expected to be negative $3.5 billion in the fourth quarter. Boeing said it had $26.3 billion in cash and investments in marketable securities at the quarter’s end.
“Although we face near-term challenges, we took important steps to stabilize our business during the quarter including reaching an agreement with our IAM-represented teammates and conducting a successful capital raise to improve our balance sheet,” said Kelly Ortberg, president and CEO of Boeing.
“We also restarted 737, 767 and 777/777X production and our team remains focused on the hard work ahead to build a new future for Boeing.”
BA Price Action: Boeing shares were down 1.43% in after-hours, trading at $175.95 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.
Read Next:
Photo: Courtesy of Boeing.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.