Texas Instruments Stock Slips After Q4 Results, Soft Q1 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments Inc. TXN reported its fourth-quarter financial results after Thursday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details from the report.

The Details: Texas Instruments reported quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.20. Quarterly revenue came in at $4.01 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.87 billion and is a decrease from sales of $4.08 billion from the same period last year.

“Revenue decreased 3% sequentially and 2% from the same quarter a year ago. Our cash flow from operations of $6.3 billion for the trailing 12 months again underscored the strength of our business model, the quality of our product portfolio and the benefit of 300mm production. Free cash flow for the same period was $1.5 billion,” said Haviv Ilan, CEO of Texas Instruments.

Outlook: Texas Instruments sees first-quarter revenue in the range of $3.74 billion to $4.06 billion, versus the $3.87 billion estimate, and earnings of between 94 cents and $1.16 per share, versus the $1.17 estimate.

The company also said it expects its effective tax rate to be about 12% in 2025.

TXN Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Texas Instruments shares are down 2.92% after hours at $194.75 Thursday.

Photo: Shutterstock