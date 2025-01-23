Intuitive Surgical Q4 Earnings: Revenue Beat, EPS Beat, Da Vinci Procedures Jump 18% And More

Intuitive Surgical Inc ISRG reported financial results for the fourth quarter after the market close on Thursday. Here’s a look at the key metrics from the quarter.

Q4 Earnings: Intuitive Surgical reported fourth-quarter revenue of $2.41 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. The robotic-assisted surgery company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.21 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.79 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Revenue climbed 25% on a year-over-year basis. Worldwide da Vinci procedures increased approximately 18% year-over-year. The company said it placed 493 da Vinci surgical systems in the quarter, versus 415 in the prior year's quarter. Fourth-quarter placements included 174 da Vinci 5 systems. Intuitive Surgical's da Vinci surgical system installed base totaled 9,902 systems as of Dec. 31, up 15% year-over-year.

The company ended the quarter with $8.83 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments, up $521 million during the quarter.

Outlook: Intuitive Surgical expects full-year 2025 worldwide da Vinci procedures to increase approximately 13% to 16%. The company expects gross profit margin to be between 67% and 68% of net revenue in 2025.

Intuitive shares were down 0.1% after hours at last check, according to Benzinga Pro. The stock moved higher last week after the company reported preliminary results ahead of a presentation at the annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. The muted response on Thursday is likely due to the preliminary report.

“We are pleased with customer adoption of da Vinci 5, Ion, and SP during the quarter and full year. We remain focused on delivering the goals we share with our customers, centered on improving patient outcomes,” Intuitive Surgical CEO Gary Guthart said in the preliminary release.

Management will further discuss the quarter on a conference call with analysts and investors at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Read Next:

Photo: Courtesy of Intuitive Surgical.