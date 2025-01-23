This Electronic Arts Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Jefferies analyst Stephanie Moore downgraded the rating for Casella Waste Systems, Inc . CWST from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $115 to $113. Casella Waste shares closed at $107.83 on Wednesday.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss downgraded Acushnet Holdings Corp. GOLF from Neutral to Underweight and announced a $64 price target. Acushnet shares closed at $74.60 on Wednesday.

BMO Capital analyst Brian Pitz downgraded the rating for Electronic Arts Inc . EA from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $160 to $145. Electronic Arts shares closed at $142.35 on Wednesday.

Goldman Sachs analyst Gabriela Borges downgraded Veeva Systems Inc . VEEV from Buy to Sell and lowered the price target from $261 to $200. Veeva Systems shares closed at $229.07 on Wednesday.

Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery downgraded the rating for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. SAM from Overweight to Neutral and slashed the price target from $370 to $275. Boston Beer shares closed at $250.19 on Wednesday.

