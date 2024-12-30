Cytek Biosciences, Emergent BioSolutions, Radiopharm Theranostics And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 700 points on Monday.
Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. CTKB rose sharply during Monday's session.
Cytek Biosciences announced a $50 million stock buyback program for 2025.
Cytek Biosciences shares jumped 6.1% to $6.78 on Monday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.
- Akso Health Group AHG shares jumped 61.5% to $1.8498.
- Mesoblast Limited MESO shares gained 17.7% to $20.64.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. MFH rose 16.2% to $7.88.
- VNET Group, Inc. VNET gained 14% to $4.8700.
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. EBS shares jumped 10.8% to $9.16. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Raghuram Selvaraju initiated coverage on Emergent BioSolutions with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $15.
- Microvast Holdings, Inc. MVST shares rose 10.6% to $2.7101.
- Hesai Group HSAI gained 10.5% to $14.95. Hesai Technology said it delivered more than 100,000 Lidar units during December.
- Radiopharm Theranostics Limited RADX rose 7.9% to $5.04. Radiopharm reported a strategic co-development partnership with Lantheus for Australia.
- VEON Ltd. VEON gained 5.5% to $41.11. VEON and Starlink partnered to launch direct-to-cell satellite connectivity for Kyivstar customers in Ukraine.
- Coincheck Group N.V. CNCK shares rose 5.2% to $8.94.
- Antero Resources Corporation AR shares gained 4.8% to $34.91.
- Forward Air Corporation FWRD rose 3.2% to $31.09.
Now Read This:
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ARAntero Resources Corp
$36.018.14%
CNCKCoincheck Group NV
$9.289.18%
CTKBCytek Biosciences Inc
$6.684.54%
EBSEmergent BioSolutions Inc
$9.2612.0%
FWRDForward Air Corp
$32.718.53%
HSAIHesai Group
$14.658.39%
MESOMesoblast Ltd
$21.1420.6%
MFHMercurity Fintech Holding Inc
$6.57-3.10%
MVSTMicrovast Holdings Inc
$2.502.04%
RADXRadiopharm Theranostics Ltd
$5.2011.3%
VEONVEON Ltd
$40.503.95%
VNETVNET Group Inc
$4.9215.3%
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In:
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in