NYPD Warns About 'Wanted' Posters Targeting Executives, Including AmEx CEO's Image And Crossed-Out UnitedHealth CEO

The New York Police Department has issued a warning about escalating threats to healthcare executives, according to a report on Wednesday. This follows the murder of UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH CEO Brian Thompson. The NYPD’s bulletin highlights the circulation of online posts listing the names and salaries of several health insurance executives, raising security concerns.

What Happened: The NYPD’s bulletin, as reported by ABC News, reveals that “Wanted” signs featuring corporate executives have appeared across Manhattan. Social media users have been celebrating Thompson’s death, and the suspect, Luigi Mangione, is being viewed by some as a “martyr” who could inspire extremist actions.

The bulletin warns that Mangione’s actions could incite violence from extremist groups. Companies are urged to enhance security measures for their executives. Mangione was apprehended in Pennsylvania on Monday and faces charges in New York, including second-degree murder.

Additionally, some online users have reacted positively to the killing, encouraged further targeting of similar executives, and spread conspiracy theories about the incident. Viral posts have emphasized a “hitlist” of health insurance CEOs, suggesting they should be fearful.

The posters in New York feature the image of Thompson as well as American Express Co. AXP CEO Stephen Squeri. Bloomberg noted that Thompson’s posters were marked with a red X.

Why It Matters: The murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Thompson last week, outside the New York Hilton Midtown, has sent shockwaves through the healthcare industry. The targeted attack occurred during an investor day event, raising questions about the safety of corporate executives.

Details about the suspect, Mangione, reveal a complex background, including chronic pain and a fascination with the Unabomber. This has added layers to the investigation. Mangione was arrested in Pennsylvania with a ghost gun and silencer, matching the suspect’s description.

The incident has also intensified scrutiny on UnitedHealthcare and the broader insurance industry. Bullet casings found at the crime scene bore inscriptions like “deny” and “delay,” terms often associated with insurance claim practices.

Price Action: On Wednesday UnitedHealth Group shares ended the day 5.6% lower at $533.53 and fell another 0.1% in the after-hours trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

