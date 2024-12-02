Hottest Free iPhone Apps In America Right Now: Block Blast, Threads, And ChatGPT Lead The Pack

The latest rankings of the most popular free apps on Apple Inc.'s AAPL iPhone in the U.S. reveal a strong inclination toward games, social media platforms, and productivity tools.

What Happened: As of Nov. 28, 2024, here are the U.S. App Store’s 10 most popular free iPhone apps:

Block Blast: Developed by Artemis Limited, Block Blast is a puzzle game that combines block and jigsaw elements. The game offers offline play, simple controls, and smooth visuals, making it a quick and relaxing way to pass the time.

Threads: Created by Meta Platforms, Inc.'s META Instagram, Threads is a social network that was launched as a rival to Elon Musk's X. While reporting Meta's third-quarter revenue, Mark Zuckerberg said that Threads now has about 275 million monthly active users.

ChatGPT: Created by AI startup OpenAI, ChatGPT helps users with tasks like writing, brainstorming, and learning. Previously it was reported that OpenAI could increase the price of the ChatGPT Plus subscription which is currently available at $20/per month. The chatbot has surged to 250 million weekly active users since its launch two years ago.

See Also: Bluesky Adds Millions Of Users As Elon Musk’s X Faces Exodus Post Trump Victory: Here Are A Few Starter Packs To Help You Level Up On The Platform

Bluesky: Another Twitter competitor, Bluesky is a decentralized social networking app designed to give users control over their content and data. Since Donald Trump emerged as the winner of the 2024 U.S. Presidential election, the platform has been witnessing a massive surge of new users, including a large number of Taylor Swift's fans.

Pokémon TCG Pocket: It is the latest mobile entry of Nintendo Co. NTDOY Pokémon Trading Card Game. As a free-to-play title, it lets players collect digital cards, construct decks, and compete in battles against AI or other players online. In November it was reported that TCG Pocket earned more than $12 million within just four days of its launch.

Capital One Shopping: Created by Wikibuy, LLC, Capital One Shopping is a free browser extension and app that helps users save money when shopping online. It automatically finds coupons, compares prices from over 30,000 retailers, and offers rewards in the form of credits that can be redeemed for gift cards.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Walmart: The Walmart Inc. WMT app is a one-stop shopping tool for users to browse products, make purchases, and find deals. Users can also choose between home delivery or in-store pickup.

Google Gemini: Developed by Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google, Gemini integrates multimodal processing with reasoning capabilities and integration into Google’s ecosystem. Like ChatGPT, it serves a variety of purposes from personal assistance to professional coding support.

Perfect Tidy: Created by ABI Game Studio, this game challenges players to clean up cluttered spaces within a limited time frame. It also combines puzzle-solving with elements of home organization, offering a relaxing and engaging experience.

TikTok: ByteDance-owned TikTok continues to remain one of the most popular entertainment apps, known for its short, viral videos. The app is currently facing legal and regulatory hurdles in the U.S., with the Joe Biden government asking ByteDance to sell its U.S. assets by Jan. 19, 2025, or face a nationwide ban.

However, President-elect Trump has stated that he will prevent TikTok, which is used by 170 million Americans, from being banned.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Unsplash