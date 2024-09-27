iOS 18 Includes Apple's New Passwords App with End-to-End Encryption: Here's How You Use It

Apple Inc. AAPL has rolled out a new Passwords app as part of its iOS 18 update. This app serves as a comprehensive password manager for iPhone users.

What Happened: The Passwords app is a key feature of the iOS 18 update because it provides a secure location for all passwords, protected by Face ID.

The app also aids in creating robust, unique credentials and alerts users if their details have been compromised.

The Passwords app, which is synced across all devices via iCloud, uses end-to-end encryption to keep user data safe from third parties.

Before this, Apple provided a basic password manager, the iCloud Keychain. However, the new Passwords app offers improved security and convenience.

How To Use It: Step-by-Step Guide

Step I: Update to iOS 18 by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Then download and install iOS 18.

Step II: Now locate the app on your home screen. It will be labeled as “Passwords” with a key icon.

Step III: Open the app and do the first-time setup. Choose whether you want to allow notifications or not and authenticate using Face ID.

Now you will be able to see of dashboard with sections for Passwords, Passkeys, Codes, WiFi networks, deleted items, and Security Recommendations.

Note: You can also create a group to share passwords with trusted contacts, like family members, for easy access to streaming services.

Why It’s Important: Announced in June earlier this year during Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, or WWDC, iOS 18 was officially released on Sept. 16, 2024.

This major update introduces a variety of features beyond the new Passwords app. This includes improved customization options for the home screen and control center, smart handwriting and math tools in the Notes app and improved Siri functionalities.

However, users may need to wait until mid-October for the stable release of Apple Intelligence, coinciding with the public launch of iOS 18.1, said Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman in his weekly “Power On” newsletter.

He also said that iPhone users probably won’t have access to the complete set of AI-powered features from Apple Intelligence until next year.

