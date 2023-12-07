Google Launches Gemini AI, Signals New Era In Artificial Intelligence

Loading... Loading...

Google GOOGL made a significant announcement, launching Gemini AI, its most powerful AI model to date. This development follows after media reports hinted at Google’s earlier decision to postpone the launch to 2024.

What Happened: On Dec. 6, 2023, Wired reported that Google officially launched an initial version of Gemini, its largest and most capable AI model to date, inside Google’s chatbot Bard in English. The AI model will be made available in over 170 countries. Developers will have access to Gemini through Google Cloud’s API from Dec. 13 onwards.

Google added that Gemini will be available in other Google products, including Pixel 8 smartphones, generative search, and Chrome in “coming months,” while the most powerful version of the AI will be launched in 2024 following “extensive trust and safety checks.”

Gemini is designed to handle complex tasks, from language understanding to problem-solving, and represents a significant advancement in artificial intelligence.

Developed by Google Deepmind, Gemini will boast three versions – Ultra, Pro and Nano – with varied capacities.

The newly launched version of Gemini is a specialized version of Gemini Pro that will power Bard with new skills and make it better at summarizing content, writing, brainstorming and planning.

Why It Matters: Google’s launch of Gemini marks a milestone in AI development. This comes a few after The Information reported the company’s decision to postpone the release to further refine the model emphasizing its commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology.

